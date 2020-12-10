Bears Pause In-Person Team Activities After Positive COVID-19 Test

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears announced they have paused in-person team activities and closed Halas Hall, their team headquarters, after an individual within the organization tested positive for COVID-19:

Chicago was scheduled to practice at 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. The team will now meet virtually.

As Kane noted, three practice squad players (defensive lineman LaCale London, linebacker Manti Te'o and wide receiver Thomas Ives) had recently tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but they were not at Halas Hall.

The identity of the fourth person to test positive has not been revealed, per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy held a press conference Thursday morning and said Halas Hall was closed "out of an abundance of caution." He also noted the team hoped to have an indoor walkthrough at team headquarters Thursday evening.

"It's our decision to protect the players and coaches," Nagy said.

This is the second time this season the Bears have shut down the team facility because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair tested positive in the week leading up to the team's Nov. 8 game at the Tennessee Titans.

Halas Hall was closed Thursday, Nov. 5, but the team's game against Tennessee went on as scheduled. Whitehair missed the team's 24-17 loss before returning the following week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago is scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.