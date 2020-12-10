MLB Rule 5 Draft 2020 Results: Team-by-Team Breakdown

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Amid the ongoing reshuffling of the minor leagues and several organizations potentially going into cost-cutting mode, the 2020 Major League Baseball Rule 5 draft offered more intrigue than it has in previous years.

Even though there were no elite prospects up for grabs, teams tried to find some diamonds in the rough who could play a significant role on the 25-man roster next season.

Last year, for instance, Yohan Ramirez was selected by the Seattle Mariners after spending four seasons in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The 25-year-old had a solid rookie campaign with a 2.61 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20.2 innings (albeit with 20 walks).

It's rare that a franchise-changing talent will come from the Rule 5 draft, but it has happened before. Johan Santana went from an unheralded pitching prospect in the Houston Astros organization to a two-time Cy Young winner with the Minnesota Twins.

Here are the full results from this year's Rule 5 draft, via MLB.com:

Round 1

1. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jose Soriano, RHP (from Los Angeles Angels)

2. Texas Rangers: Brett de Geus, RHP (from Los Angeles Dodgers)

3. Detroit Tigers: Akil Baddoo, OF (from Minnesota Twins)

4. Boston Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock, RHP (from New York Yankees)

5. Baltimore Orioles: Mac Sceroler, RHP (from Cincinnati Reds)

6. Arizona Diamondbacks: Zach Pop, RHP (from Baltimore Orioles)

7. Colorado Rockies: Jordan Sheffield, RHP (from Los Angeles Dodgers)

8. Los Angeles Angels: Jose Rivera, RHP (from Houston Astros)

9. New York Mets: Luis Oviedo, RHP (from Cleveland Indians)

10. Seattle Mariners: Will Vest, RHP (from Detroit Tigers)

11. Philadelphia Phillies: Kyle Holder, SS (from New York Yankees)

12. San Francisco Giants: Dedniel Nunez, RHP (from New York Mets)

13. Miami Marlins: Paul Campbell, RHP (from Tampa Bay Rays)

14. Chicago Cubs: Gray Fenter, RHP (from Baltimore Orioles)

15. Cleveland Indians: Trevor Stephan, RHP (from New York Yankees)

16. Oakland Athletics: Ka'ai Tom, CF (from Cleveland Indians)

Round 2

17. Baltimore Orioles: Tyler Wells, RHP (from Minnesota Twins)

18. Oakland Athletics: Dany Jimenez, RHP (from Toronto Blue Jays)

Key Takeaways

The New York Yankees lost the most talent, with three of their players being selected in the first round. No one who was selected figured to be anyone of significance in the Bronx.

Kyle Holder is probably the best known of the Yankees prospects lost. The 25-year-old infielder was a first-round draft pick (No. 30 overall) in 2015.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo noted the knock on Holder as a draft prospect was he's "a plus defender with a bat that lagged behind."

In five minor league seasons, Holder owns a .264/.317/.350 slash line with 17 home runs in 408 games.

The upside for Holder is that he's regarded as a quality defensive player who can play shortstop, giving him the ability to be a backup in the big leagues.

Jean Segura could end up being the starting shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies if they don't bring back Didi Gregorius—or acquire another player at the position via trade or free agency. Holder could fill a role as a defensive replacement on the bench if their infield roster stands pat.

Jose Soriano, who went No. 1 overall, is an intriguing addition to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander will be best served pitching out of the bullpen, but their starting rotation is so thin at this point that he can spend one year as a starter to see if it works.

Per MLB.com, Soriano's fastball was sitting at 96 mph and "touched triple digits at times" in 20 appearances during the 2019 season. He's only 22 and has to refine his control after walking 51 in 82.1 innings two years ago, but the upside is good enough to make him worth the pick for a rebuilding franchise.

The best position player selected was Akil Baddoo by the Detroit Tigers. He was ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the Minnesota Twins system by MLB Pipeline leading up to the Rule 5 draft.

The 22-year-old has only played 29 games at High-A when he posted a .214/.290/.393 slash line during the 2019 season. The Maryland native showed tremendous promise as a hitter before that aggressive move and has a .249/.357/.422 slash line with 21 homers and 93 RBI in 233 career games.

Even though the odds against Baddoo being able to crack an MLB roster given his limited experience, but the Tigers are in a position when they can allow him to prove himself during spring training before making a final decision.

After all, Detroit ran Christin Stewart out to left field for 36 games last season despite posting a .524 OPS with 30 strikeouts in 90 at-bats.

The Tigers are a franchise building toward the future and can afford to give talented young players a chance to work through struggles with the hope of developing them into stars.