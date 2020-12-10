Fantasy Football Week 14: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

We'll wrap this Week 14 edition of fantasy start/sit the same way as always: It's time to climb into the cockpit, fire up the afterburners and fly into the danger zone of banging out some answers rapid-fire style.

Have more Week 14 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a few hours there every Friday and Saturday to assist readers in setting their lineups.

ksmith needs a receiver and a flex option: "PPR league. Tee Higgins, Robert Woods, or Cam Akers?"

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700) is an easy call at wide receiver. He's a top-10 wide receiver for the season in PPR formats. At the flex spot, the call is closer, but I'm going to double up on Rams players with Cam Akers (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100), who topped 20 carries last week and doesn't play in the offensive disaster area that is currently the Cincinnati Bengals.

Littrell has a running back quandary: "Gus Edwards, Jamaal Williams and Raheem Mostert. Pick two."

Only one of these players is the lead runner for their team, so Raheem Mostert (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) of the San Francisco 49ers is the first "yep" of the lot. Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens and Jamaal Williams (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000) of the Green Bay Packers are both complementary backfield options, but the tiebreak here is less about the back than the matchup. Williams and the Packers face the Detroit Lions' nonexistent run defense.

Back to Littrell for a choice between less-than-stellar quarterbacks: "[Andy] Dalton or [Mitchell] Trubisky?"

Is "neither" on the table? I kid because I care. These two quarterbacks have similarly middling matchups with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, so the tiebreaker here is the offensive weapons around them. That gives the edge to Andy Dalton (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500) of the Dallas Cowboys by a fair margin.

davemccarty is brutally honest about his flex options: "[D'Andre] Swift, [Chase] Edmonds, or [Darius] Slayton. PPR flex. The last two stink, but that's all I have. 14-team league."

There's no telling how many carries Chase Edmonds of the Arizona Cardinals will get, so he's out. It's hard to trust receivers for the New York Giants with Colt McCoy at quarterback, so Darius Slayton is out, too. Provided Lions running back D'Andre Swift (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500) is back in action (and he's been practicing), he's the easy call here even in a sketchy matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Back to quarterbacks with Shamser_Singh: "Philip Rivers or Matt Ryan?"

At first glance, this would clearly appear to favor Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. But over the past month, Philip Rivers (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900) of the Indianapolis Colts has been a low-end fantasy QB1 in terms of points per game, while Ryan barely ranks inside the top 30 at the position. Throw in a top-10 matchup for signal-callers and Rivers is the way to go here.

paulsarcona has a question at running back: "Miles Sanders or [J.D.] McKissic?"

This is where we're at with Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles given the sad state of his team's offense. No team in the NFL is allowing fewer PPR points per game to running backs than the New Orleans Saints squad that visits Philadelphia in Week 14. J.D. McKissic (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900) isn't the Washington Football Team's lead back, but he's getting a lot of targets in the passing game with 31 over the last four games. He's actually the better upside play here.

Finally, DeRozan needs flex help: "Kareem Hunt or [Chase] Claypool? .5 PPR."

Chase Claypool (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500) of the Pittsburgh Steelers has cooled off of late. The rookie wideout has just eight catches for 90 yards over his last two games. But given the uncertainty of Kareem Hunt's workload with the Cleveland Browns, the wise play is to gamble on Claypool's upside and hope the young speedster gets open for a long one.

