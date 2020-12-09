    Browns vs. Giants Flexed to Week 15 SNF; Cowboys vs. 49ers Moves to 1 P.M.

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    A Week 15 matchup featuring the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants has been flexed to prime time on NBC. 

    The NFL announced that the Browns-Giants game on Dec. 20 will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers game being moved to 1 p.m. ET on CBS:

    The 49ers-Cowboys game was originally scheduled to be the Sunday night game, but losses by both teams in Week 13 made it increasingly unlikely that they will be a factor in the playoff race. 

    Cleveland vs. New York at MetLife Stadium was going to be a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. 

    The Browns have been one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises in 2020. They have already clinched their first winning season in 13 years and currently own the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs with a 9-3 record. 

    Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers still have the inside track on the AFC North title and home-field advantage, their loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday has left the door open for Cleveland to potentially win the division. 

    For all the deserved hand-wringing about the NFC East, the Giants have looked like one of the better teams in the conference over the past month. Only the New Orleans Saints with nine straight victories have a longer active winning streak in the NFC than New York (four).  

