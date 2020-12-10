Advice for StatHero NFL Team Survivor Picks in Week 14

0 of 6

Wade Payne/Associated Press

A handful of unfortunate fantasy football managers have seen their schedule clear for Week 14.

The playoffs are beginning in season-long leagues, but not everyone can make the cut. After three months of trying to hit the jackpot in daily fantasy tournaments, countless gamers could be growing weary of that grind as well.

As for typical survivor pools, the New York Giants and Washington likely knocked out a handful of skilled participants who advanced all the way to Week 13.

It's not too late to try out StatHero. The new contests create a simple game placing fantasy football into the survivor realm.

Each week, players pick one NFL team. They then compose a lineup consisting of that squad's quarterback, three skill-position players and one MVP whose accrued points double. Rather than facing thousands of opponents in shark-infested waters, you're only up against one lineup created by StatHero.

If you score more points than StatHero, you receive a portion of the pot and get a chance to keep earning more money in that same contest next week. Like in a survivor pool, you can only use an NFL team once per contest. Even though that team is back in play if entering a different contest, these weekly StatHero picks won't recommend the same squad twice.

With all 32 teams scheduled for action, there are plenty of options to take down the house in Week 14.