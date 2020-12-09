    Trevor Lawrence Headlines Mel Kiper, Todd McShay's 'Mini' 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
    Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is close to a lock to join the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay projected in their latest "mini" mock draft Wednesday.

    The 0-12 Jets already have a young quarterback in 23-year-old Sam Darnold, but the No. 1 pick could allow them to upgrade with Lawrence, whom McShay called "the best quarterback prospect I've seen in years." He gave him his highest grade since Andrew Luck in 2012.

    It's part of what could be an intriguing top of the first round this spring.  

                                                

    Kiper/McShay Projections

    1. New York Jets: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

    2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

    3. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

    4. Los Angeles Chargers: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

    5. Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

         

    Quarterbacks are always the biggest story in NFL drafts given their importance, and this year's event should be no different.   

    If Lawrence goes No. 1, Justin Fields is the likely pick at No. 2, with the Jacksonville Jaguars potentially getting the franchise quarterback they have been seeking for years.

    There has been plenty of talk about Ohio State's limited schedule this season, but Fields has shone with 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in five games, completing 78.1 percent of his passes in the process.

    His dual-threat ability could make him a star, and he is unlikely to stay on draft boards for too long.

    A third quarterback, BYU's Zach Wilson, is projected to go within the top 10 to the Detroit Lions, while Trey Lance of North Dakota State is also a contender to be taken in the first round.

    Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals could end up with one of the safest players in the class in offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

    The Bengals have found their quarterback in Joe Burrow, but they weren't able to protect him. The rookie is out for the year with a torn ACL. If Cincinnati ends up at No. 3, the organization could have the "easiest pick of the top 10," per Kiper.

    Quarterback Justin Herbert could also get some help with the addition of receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who'd provide him with another elite weapon alongside Keenan Allen in L.A.

    This draft could feature several players who could be game-changing talents from the start of their NFL careers, which could make things especially interesting as the order solidifies in the coming weeks.   

