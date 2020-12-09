MLB Rule 5 Draft 2020: Date, Start Time, Format and Top Prospects

0 of 5

The Rule 5 draft is an opportunity for teams to uncover a diamond in the rough who has been lost in the shuffle with his current organization.

The draft, which generally signals the end of the annual winter meetings, is for the most part a crapshoot. Teams select players with one loud tool in the hopes everything clicks, or well-rounded players with limited upside who can potentially fill the last spot on the bench or in the bullpen.

Every once in a while, though, a team unearths some serious value.

The most recent Rule 5 success story is Kansas City Royals right-hander Brad Keller, who was plucked from the Arizona Diamondbacks system in the 2017 draft. Johan Santana was famously a Rule 5 pickup by the Minnesota Twins, while other hits include Shane Victorino (PHI), Dan Uggla (FLA), Joakim Soria (KC) and Josh Hamilton (CIN).

Ahead we'll take a look at the pertinent details of this year's draft, including the date, time and draft order, before highlighting a few notable prospects who could be selected.