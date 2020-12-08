Report: NHL Bubbles for 2020-21 Season 'Still Very Much Under Consideration'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While most of the negotiations regarding the NHL season have been centered on teams playing in their home markets, the idea of a bubble is reportedly "still very much under consideration."

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported bubbles and hub cities are still on the table because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic—especially as restrictions tighten in some areas.

If the NHL season began today, the San Jose Sharks would not be able to play at home because of a ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County. The ban would be over before the expected beginning of the NHL season in January, but it's possible the county could extend it if COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

NHL owners and players both seemingly prefer a scenario where they could play in their host cities and avoid a long-term bubble arrangement.

The restrictions at the U.S.-Canadian border further complicates the league's return. The NHL has seven teams located in Canada, more than any other U.S.-based league.

The NBA's Toronto Raptors were not given approval to host games this season and have relocated to Tampa, Florida, for at least the first half of this upcoming season. It's likely the NHL will have to find multiple cities willing to host its seven Canadian teams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A bubble format would alleviate those concerns, as players would be housed in one area for a given period before returning home to visit their families.