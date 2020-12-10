NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen in 2021

1 of 5

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was a constant in trade speculation for the better part of a year.

That only ramped up when Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the 2017 first-round pick again asked the team to move him before the November 3 trade deadline.

A deal didn't materialize, though, making Njoku one of the more interesting commodities likely on the market this offseason. In nine games this year, he's caught just two scores but remains an intriguing weapon at just 24 years old. And at $6 million for 2021, he's a reasonable one-year rental as he finishes his rookie contract.

A landing spot like the Green Bay Packers is attractive for both Njoku and the team. While tight end Robert Tonyan has scored eight times this year, a deal would still likely mean a massive uptick in usage from Njoku's 15 targets in 2020, and there's nothing wrong with stacking weapons around Aaron Rodgers.

The Browns would probably be happy to get almost anything in return for Njoku if they don't intend to extend him, meaning a third-round pick could likely get it done.