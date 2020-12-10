NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen in 2021December 10, 2020
NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen in 2021
The NFL isn't a stranger to league-altering trades.
Jamal Adams, who went from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks in July, is one of the biggest names to move recently. And while this year's trade deadline had an air of precaution around it given longer onboarding processes amid the coronavirus pandemic, defenders such as Carlos Dunlap and Yannick Ngakoue went to contenders and have made an impact.
Looking ahead, one can expect some blockbuster moves this offseason, which could involve disgruntled players, teams that want to clear salary-cap space, and franchises seeking upgrades.
Here's a look at a few trades that could shake up the league, including massive names or big contracts capable of making a bigger impact in new surroundings.
David Njoku to the Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was a constant in trade speculation for the better part of a year.
That only ramped up when Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the 2017 first-round pick again asked the team to move him before the November 3 trade deadline.
A deal didn't materialize, though, making Njoku one of the more interesting commodities likely on the market this offseason. In nine games this year, he's caught just two scores but remains an intriguing weapon at just 24 years old. And at $6 million for 2021, he's a reasonable one-year rental as he finishes his rookie contract.
A landing spot like the Green Bay Packers is attractive for both Njoku and the team. While tight end Robert Tonyan has scored eight times this year, a deal would still likely mean a massive uptick in usage from Njoku's 15 targets in 2020, and there's nothing wrong with stacking weapons around Aaron Rodgers.
The Browns would probably be happy to get almost anything in return for Njoku if they don't intend to extend him, meaning a third-round pick could likely get it done.
Kyle Rudolph to the Washington Football Team
Kyle Rudolph, 31, is one of those veterans a team might try to move sooner than later.
The Minnesota Vikings gave their starting tight end a four-year extension worth $36 million in the summer of 2019, and he posted 367 yards and six scores over 16 games that season. This year he's posted 334 yards and one touchdown over 12 contests.
Rudolph's regression alongside that of the .500 Vikings isn't a shocker, but his massive extension numbers were head-scratching at the time coming out of a season in which he had only scored four times on 82 targets. The team will probably better utilize 2019 No. 50 pick Irv Smith Jr. in 2021, too, making Rudolph, who featured in October trade rumors, a cap-dump candidate.
A team like the Washington Football Team comes to mind as a suitor. Ron Rivera's squad could use a reliable veteran at the position, especially considering the long-term move under center would be to play Dwayne Haskins Jr. or a rookie. Either way, Rudolph's contract would be more than worth taking on if it helps develop a younger guy.
Keep in mind, this could be a bigger move than projected given how awful the NFC East is this year, a trend that could easily extend into 2021. With Minnesota's likely desire to get out of the contract given its projected lack of 2021 cap space ($5.2 million over), it might cost as little as a third-round pick.
Stephon Gilmore to Jacksonville Jaguars
The New England Patriots looked like they could sell players at this year's trade deadline, specifically cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Patriots wanted a first-round pick and a player in return, which seemed to hint the team was looking to clear cap space during a semi-rebuilding year.
Such an idea could extend to the offseason, considering Gilmore carries a $17.2 million cap hit in 2021 on the final year of his deal and will be 31 next season. While he's regressed to a 61.5 Pro Football Focus grade from 82.8 in 2019, he's only allowed 23 catches on 43 targets.
Given the size of his cap hit, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year might be more likely to land with a rebuilder that boasts tons of free space, not a win-now club. An AFC team like the Jacksonville Jaguars that projects to have roughly a league-leading $85 million in space—and isn't viewed as a threat—could be a trade partner.
Given the size of the contract and risk that comes with age, the Patriots might have to settle for a second-rounder. But Jacksonville won't complain about getting a quality starter who can also mentor this year's ninth overall pick, CJ Henderson.
New York Jets Trade the No. 1 Pick
Through 13 weeks, the 0-12 New York Jets have the inside track on the No. 1 pick.
While Jacksonville seems close behind at 1-11, the Jets' minus-173 point differential is by far the league's worst (the Jags are minus-101, third-worst), and New York's four remaining games are brutal matchups against Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, New England and Cleveland.
New York could dramatically alter the shape of the league if it trades the No. 1 selection to a quarterback-desperate team. Misguided as it might seem, the Jets could keep rolling with 23-year-old Sam Darnold under center, the third pick from the 2018 draft.
And with a class likely boasting Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields at the top, the No. 1 pick could fetch a gigantic return in the range of three first-round picks and then some. In the interests of accelerating the rebuild around a potential franchise quarterback already on the roster, the Jets could look to make it happen.
Even merely dropping to third overall could still let the Jets have the draft's first non-quarterback pick while also acquiring extra assets for merely moving down two spots.
Granted, four games separate the Jets from the pick. But current top-10 teams such as Jacksonville, Philadelphia and others like Washington and Chicago could be in the market for dramatic leaps up the board.
Matthew Stafford to the Washington Football Team
It sure seems like the Matthew Stafford era could be over for the Detroit Lions.
And it felt that way before the Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia on Nov. 28, considering NFL Network's Michael Silver reported in February that opposing general managers felt a Stafford trade could occur.
That didn't happen, of course, but Stafford will be 33 years old next season and carry a $34.95 million cap hit in 2021 if the franchise doesn't use an out built into his contract.
Hypothetically, a team that wouldn't mind starting a veteran passer for a few years could swoop in if Stafford agrees to a reworked contract (or even just straight-up take on his pact).
A team like Washington might show interest, as Rivera is trying to walk the fine line between rebuilding the culture and contending in the NFC East—and the WFT will likely be well out of position to draft a top passer.
Stafford would be instant upgrade over Haskins and Alex Smith, as he's still been effective amid the chaos of a failed regime, completing 63.3 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 12 games. The price would probably land in the first-round range, but with Washington possibly thinking of itself as a quarterback away from contention, it wouldn't be too much of an ask.
Cap info via Spotrac. Stats via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.