Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

0 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Forget about draft decisions, trade offers or waiver-wire maneuvers: Fantasy football managers won't make a more critical call than deciding who to start or sit.

That's always the question in this realm, especially as the 2020 NFL season barrels into (or through) the fantasy playoffs.

Props to everyone who made the bold decision to give Week 13 starts to Derek Carr (three passing touchdowns, one rushing score), Baker Mayfield (334 passing yards and four touchdowns) and Logan Thomas (nine receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown).

Conversely, condolences are in order for those who played Justin Herbert (zero touchdowns, two interceptions), Matt Ryan (QB21) or Miles Sanders (31 rushing yards, no catches).

But those decisions are done now—minus any pertaining to Tuesday's tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens—so it's time to look ahead at the top play-or-bench recommendations for Week 14.