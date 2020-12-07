Cardinals' Adam Wainwright Wins 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been named the winner of the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award:

The annual award named after the Hall of Fame outfielder is given to the player who displays "extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Each team in the majors nominates one player for the award, and Wainwright has been nominated five times for the honor during his career and claimed the award for the first time this season.

It's the second time in the last three years a Cardinals player has won after catcher Yadier Molina was honored in 2018.

Wainwright created Big League Impact in 2013, which helps provide food, clean water, medical care and shelter for people around the world. The organization has supplied critical help to Haiti, constructing the Ferrier Village Secondary School in 2020 as well as helping build a clean water system and providing hot lunches and needed supplies.

Along with Garth Brooks, he also helped create the Home Plate Project which fundraised over $1 million in 2020 and provided more than four million meals to those in need.

"When we look back at our career, that's what we'll be most proud of, I would think," he said of his charitable work, per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. "When we wake up in the morning, we realize what God has given us. By knowing that, we know what we have to give others."

Wainwright also made a significant impact on the field this season, finishing the year with a 3.15 ERA that was his lowest mark since 2015. He also had five wins in 10 starts, tossing two complete games to help the Cardinals reach the playoffs.

The 39-year-old has three All-Star selections and two Gold Glove awards during his 15 years in the majors.