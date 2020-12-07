Dolphins, Bengals Players Involved in Fight Reportedly Won't Be Suspended

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Dolphins and Bengals players who were involved in a fourth-quarter fight in Miami's 19-7 victory Sunday will reportedly not be subject to suspensions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Bengals safety Shawn Williams, who were ejected in the melee, will be subject to fines. It's unclear if anyone else involved, which notably featured fired-up Dolphins coach Brian Flores going onto the field yelling at Bengals players, will be punished.

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins corner Xavien Howard were ejected in the first half for their own scuffle, though Rapoport's report made no mention of potential punishment for either player. The focus appears to be on the fourth-quarter brawl, which was the more significant of the two in a chippy game.

Flores told reporters after the game:

"We've got to do a better job of keeping our poise. That starts with me. I've got to do a better job of keeping my poise. I'm going to stick up for my players. They are going to stick up for each other without getting penalties, without hurting the team.

"These are like my kids. First time, yeah. Second time, I got a little upset about it. I've got to do a better job. I have to. I can't hurt the team. My emotions got the best of me there. But again, you see somebody you care about get hit like that twice."

The brawl transpired after Bengals receiver Mike Thomas hit Dolphins return man Jakeem Grant early as he attempted to catch a punt on consecutive plays. Both hits bordered on dirty, and the second was particularly egregious, leading to players on both sides leaving the sideline area to get involved.

Parker and Hollins were ejected for throwing punches, and Williams was thrown out of the game for escalating the situation with an initial shove to Parker's head.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor defended Thomas after the game, saying there was no "ill will" intended on his player's part. However, Taylor acknowledged he needed to do a better job of helping his team maintain its cool.