MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marcus Semien, Michael Brantley, More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Semien has always been a quality player, capable of driving the ball out of the park and playing an excellent defensive shortstop.

But his 2019 season feels like quite a long time ago.

The 30-year-old finished third in the AL MVP voting that year after posting a career-high .892 OPS to go along with 33 homers and 92 RBI. Semien's 139 OPS+ was by far the best of his career, and he also ranked fifth in the majors in fWAR, per FanGraphs.

However, Semien came back to earth in 2020. The San Francisco native had a .679 OPS and 91 OPS+, numbers far more on par with the rest of his career.

Semien might have hoped his huge 2019 would result in a contract extension with the Oakland Athletics. But the A's never swayed from their image as a low-payroll team usually not willing to give out big deals. Now, Semien is a free agent, and he might be asked to play a different position next season.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Semien is drawing interest from "several" teams, adding some of those interested suitors have inquired as to his ability to play second base or the hot corner.

A position change would be an interesting development in Semien's career. He has been one of the best shortstops in the game, depending on the metric.

Semien ranked sixth among all defensive players (third among shortstops) in FanGraphs defensive value between 2018 and 2020. However, Baseball Savant's outs above average (OAA) metric does not look as kindly upon Semien's defensive value. He ranked 33rd out of 39 shortstops in OAA in 2020.

Regardless, Semien is an athletic guy with plenty of range and decent arm strength.

Murray reported some teams have told Semien they will make room for him at short. But it is not out of the question Semien plays a new position next year, nor is it out of the question for him to return to Oakland.