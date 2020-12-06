    Deshaun Watson on Texans' Struggles: 'My Standard Is Trying to Become Legendary'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the turf after losing a fumble to the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson couldn't hide his frustration as the Houston Texans fell to 4-8 on the season following a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

    The Texans were poised to at least tie the game late in the fourth quarter when Watson was unable to corral a bad snap. The Colts recovered the ball and ran out the clock.

    Watson told reporters watching the defeats pile up has been difficult because his "standard is trying to become legendary" (warning: video contains profanity):

    The Texans are far from the worst team in the NFL, and they aren't even the worst team in their own division—a title that belongs to the 1-11 Jacksonville Jaguars.

    But Houston is all but guaranteed to finish with a losing record, which will be an underwhelming finish for a team that made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

    This level of futility is uncommon to Watson as well. Clemson had five losses in his three seasons with the Tigers, and the Texans were 3-3 with him as their starter in 2017 before his torn ACL doomed them to a 4-12 mark.

    His comments Sunday echo what he said earlier in the year after Houston opened 1-6 in October.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "S--t sucks, honestly," he told reporters. "This is new to me. I'm going through it like everyone else."

    The Texans are poised to hit the reset button in the offseason since they'll hire a permanent replacement for former head coach Bill O'Brien and bring in a new general manager as well. Getting new voices on the sideline and in the front office could spark a healthy turnaround in 2021.

    While Watson won't want to relive this season anytime soon, it can provide great inspiration to avoid similar results in the future.

    Related

      Pederson: Starting QB TBD

      Eagles HC not naming Wentz or Hurts the starter for next game yet, will consider all options 'before anything is decided'

      Pederson: Starting QB TBD
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pederson: Starting QB TBD

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Carson Wentz Benched, Jalen Hurts Provides Spark, but Eagles Still Lose

      Carson Wentz Benched, Jalen Hurts Provides Spark, but Eagles Still Lose
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Carson Wentz Benched, Jalen Hurts Provides Spark, but Eagles Still Lose

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      New NBA Uniforms Are Here 🔥

      We've got all the new City Edition unis for this season in one place. Get yours now 🛒

      New NBA Uniforms Are Here 🔥
      Trending logo
      Trending

      New NBA Uniforms Are Here 🔥

      Brfanatics
      via Brfanatics

      Despite Tough Loss, Shorthanded Texans Find Promising Receivers

      Despite Tough Loss, Shorthanded Texans Find Promising Receivers
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Despite Tough Loss, Shorthanded Texans Find Promising Receivers

      Sarah Barshop
      via ESPN.com