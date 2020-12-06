Deshaun Watson on Texans' Struggles: 'My Standard Is Trying to Become Legendary'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson couldn't hide his frustration as the Houston Texans fell to 4-8 on the season following a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans were poised to at least tie the game late in the fourth quarter when Watson was unable to corral a bad snap. The Colts recovered the ball and ran out the clock.

Watson told reporters watching the defeats pile up has been difficult because his "standard is trying to become legendary" (warning: video contains profanity):

The Texans are far from the worst team in the NFL, and they aren't even the worst team in their own division—a title that belongs to the 1-11 Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Houston is all but guaranteed to finish with a losing record, which will be an underwhelming finish for a team that made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

This level of futility is uncommon to Watson as well. Clemson had five losses in his three seasons with the Tigers, and the Texans were 3-3 with him as their starter in 2017 before his torn ACL doomed them to a 4-12 mark.

His comments Sunday echo what he said earlier in the year after Houston opened 1-6 in October.

"S--t sucks, honestly," he told reporters. "This is new to me. I'm going through it like everyone else."

The Texans are poised to hit the reset button in the offseason since they'll hire a permanent replacement for former head coach Bill O'Brien and bring in a new general manager as well. Getting new voices on the sideline and in the front office could spark a healthy turnaround in 2021.

While Watson won't want to relive this season anytime soon, it can provide great inspiration to avoid similar results in the future.