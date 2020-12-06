Marcus Maye Says Jets Needed to Make 'A Better Call' to Prevent Raiders' GW TD

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' decision to send the house on what proved to be the Las Vegas Raiders' winning play on Sunday may benefit the team in the long run if it lands the No. 1 pick in the draft, but safety Marcus Maye was not happy with the play call.

"That situation just gotta be a better call," he told reporters following the Raiders' 31-28 win. "We gotta execute, but you gotta help us out at the same time."

Williams' decision to blitz left cornerback Lamar Jackson alone on the speedster Henry Ruggs III, who blew past him and hauled in a 46-yard touchdown to put Las Vegas ahead for good in stunning fashion.

As Next Gen Stats illustrated, the Jets are the only team to call such a blitz in the final 30 seconds of the game this season:

"I couldn't believe they all out blitzed us," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said, per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. "I was thankful."

Jets fans will also be thankful for the top pick if the 0-12 team continues to lose, but Maye did not seem pleased with his defensive coordinator.