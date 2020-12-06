DeVante Parker, Mack Hollins Ejected After Fight During Bengals vs. Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams were all ejected after a major scuffle broke about between the teams during Sunday's matchup.

That followed Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd being ejected earlier in the game after throwing punches.

The scuffle broke out after Jakeem Grant was blindsided as he attempted to field a punt, well before the ball reached him. Even Dolphins head coach Brian Flores took to the field, clearly upset with the hit:

Suffice to say, things got chippy between the Dolphins and Bengals on Sunday. The Dolphins led the game 19-7 late in the fourth quarter, going on to win and move to 8-4 on the season to keep them firmly in the playoff race.

While fighting is never to be condoned, Miami's coaching staff will likely be pleased to see the players sticking up for one another. The lack of such a response became a storyline in Dallas earlier in the year when Mike McCarthy didn't love his team's muted response to quarterback Andy Dalton getting knocked out of a game after a dirty hit by Washington's Jon Bostic.

"We speak all of the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," he told reporters at the time. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

Parker and the Dolphins took sticking up for one another too far Sunday, as evidenced by the ejections and potential fines they'll receive. But for a Dolphins team trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, that level of passion and camaraderie is a good sign.