Bryce Harper Rumors: 'No Indication' Phillies Will Trade RF Amid Money Concerns

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies are not planning to trade outfielder Bryce Harper despite the team facing a financial crunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Phillies are open to trading Zach Wheeler as they attempt to shave costs for the 2021 season.

The Phillies were among baseball's most active teams in free agency the previous two winters, signing Harper (13 years, $330 million) and Wheeler (five years, $118 million) to massive deals in addition to adding the likes of Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto via trade. Realmuto is a free agent this offseason and is expected to command perhaps the sport's largest contract to a catcher.

Harper has been an outspoken proponent of the team re-signing Realmuto.

Phillies majority owner John S. Middleton has a net worth of $3.4 billion, per Forbes. Middleton largely made his fortune by selling his family's tobacco business in 2007, so his outside revenue is not as high as some other owners who have successful business ventures away from baseball.

The Phillies laid off more than 80 employees last month, citing financial issues.

MLB is expected to take a significant financial hit during the 2021 season with most stadiums playing without fans, although the losses will likely not be as large as 2020.