MLB Trade Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Sonny Gray and Top Players Available

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are a team with their eye to the future. New president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said so himself in a recent press conference, per Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago has already hinted the roster will look much different this year after it non-tendered left fielder Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday. Schwarber might otherwise have been a trade candidate, but he hit just .188 with a .701 OPS in 2020. Given his defensive struggles and the fact he would be a free agent in 2022, he was unlikely to have a ton of interest from rival clubs.

The same might be said for Kris Bryant. Chicago is likely to have a fairly high asking price for the former National League MVP, which is within its rights. Bryant ranked third in baseball in fWAR between 2015 and 2019, per FanGraphs.

However, the former No. 2 overall pick is coming off a career-worst year (.644 OPS) during which he dealt with more injury issues and saw his power zapped.

Bryant is also estimated to make $18.6 million in his final year of arbitration, per Spotrac, which is a pretty hefty sum given recent performance and the current financial state of the game.

One Cub sure to have plenty of value is Willson Contreras.

The Venezuelan continued to establish himself as one of the best catchers in baseball in 2020. Contreras' OPS dropped over 100 points, but he still posted a .763 mark and showed marked improvement behind the dish.

Contreras threw out 35 percent of would-be base-stealers. More importantly, he improved his framing techniques, ranking 11th in pitch-framing in 2020, per Baseball Savant.

Sherman reported the Cubs are "very open" to trading Contreras, which only makes sense.

Teams almost always need catching; it has become a premium position in today's game, hence why J.T. Realmuto is about to reset the market. The Cubs could get a lot for the 28-year-old Contreras, who is under club control for two more seasons.

The Tampa Bay Rays might be a team to watch in Contreras' market, considering they have a wealth of young pitching assets and the Cubs desperately need arm talent in their pipeline. The New York Mets might also make overtures, though they have a shortage of farm assets to offer.