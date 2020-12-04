NFL Sends Updated COVID-19 Protocols to All Teams Amid Outbreak

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFL sent updated COVID-19 protocols to its 32 teams Friday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a copy of the guidelines:

The letter focused on two major areas, those being the amount of players permitted to travel to and attend games, and who is or isn't allowed in team facilities during the two days after games are played.

First, the NFL noted that the 62-player limit for traveling to and attending games has been lifted. Teams no longer have to submit a list of 62 players to the NFL before games, but players who attend and don't play have to follow a number of protocols.

With regard to the team facilities, no in-person meetings are allowed to take place for two days following games. That means teams cannot convene Monday and Tuesday after a Sunday game unless they do so virtually.

Coaches are allowed to work individually at the team facility in their own office on those days and players can come in for treatment or recovery, but meetings involving more than one person cannot occur in-person.

