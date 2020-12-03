Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Headlines Madden 21 Week 12 Player Ratings Update

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Big performances lead to big Madden boosts, and nobody had a bigger Week 12 than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The speedster eclipsed 200 receiving yards in the first quarter of his team's 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and finished with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. As a result, his overall rating in the latest player updates from Madden went up two points to a 98 overall.

He wasn't the only one who saw a rating increase, as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (up two points to 82), Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (up two points to 88), Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (up two points to 87), Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (up one point to 79), Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (up one point to 77) and New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman Jr. (up one point to 72) all went up.

Jefferson found the end zone twice in a 28-27 victory over the Panthers, helping make up for the two defensive scores Chinn tallied.

Nobody had a better Thanksgiving than Watson, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions, and Gibson, who ran for 115 yards and three scores in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Madden updates weren't good for everyone, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fell one point to 92, while Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott fell one point to 88.

It is another blow for Elliott, who is in the middle of a difficult season that has featured fumbling issues and plenty of losses.