Report: Bruins, Kings, Penguins, Ducks, More Considering Multiple Outdoor Games

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

When the 2020-21 NHL season will begin is still up in the air, but fans may have the opportunity to witness a number of outdoor games from multiple teams when it does start.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings are all considering playing multiple outdoor games.

In addition to the novelty of it, this could open up the possibility to host more fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic since they could be spaced out in larger outdoor stadiums.

LeBrun noted the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators are also exploring similar options.

Hosting a handful of games outdoors has become a regular occurrence for the NHL with events such as the Winter Classic, Heritage Classic and Stadium Series pitting some of the league's marquee teams against each other in front of a national audience.

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames, the Stars defeated the Predators, and the Kings defeated the Colorado Avalanche during last season's outdoor games.

LeBrun noted the league discussed hosting multiple outdoor games during the Board of Governors call on Nov. 12 and then asked all 31 teams if they were interested in doing so. Teams in Buffalo, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Washington, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York all said no, but there was plenty of interest from others.

The report also explained NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is worried that so many outdoor games will take away from the novelty of the handful that happen each year, but owners are surely looking for additional ways to make money in the face of the pandemic-related concerns about empty stadiums and fewer games.

As for the league's start date, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported that Bettman said starting on Jan. 1 is still "a work in progress," especially since there are concerns about a second wave of COVID-19.