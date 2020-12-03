Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Top Updated 2021 Pro Bowl Voting Results

Doug Murray/Associated Press

League MVP, Super Bowl champion and now leading Pro Bowl vote-getter.

Add it to Patrick Mahomes' resume.

The NFL released the updated voting results for the 2021 Pro Bowl on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback leads all players with 206,525 votes. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (203,444), Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (188,767), Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (185,494) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (185,218) round out the top five.

The Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins leads all wide receivers in votes in his first season in the NFC.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe shared the full results:

Nobody on the defensive side has as many votes as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, as he continues his bounce-back effort for an 8-3 squad in the middle of the AFC playoff race.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt round out the top five on defense.

Long snapper Kameron Canaday also leads his position for the NFL's only undefeated team at 11-0. In fact, no team has as many Pro Bowl votes as the Steelers, who are ahead of the Chiefs, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fans have until Dec. 17 to continue voting for their favorite players.

Their vote makes up one-third of the selection process, with votes from coaches and players around the league making up the other two-thirds. Players and coaches vote Dec. 18, and the full rosters will be revealed on NFL Network later this month.

As is often the case, the quarterback vote stands out in the final weeks of voting. While Mahomes seems like a lock at No. 1, whether Aaron Rodgers can catch Wilson is worth monitoring.

Rodgers probably has caught him in the MVP race and has two weeks of fan voting to do the same with starting spots in the Pro Bowl on the line.