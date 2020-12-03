MLB Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Marcell Ozuna, Corey Kluber, More

MLB Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Marcell Ozuna, Corey Kluber, MoreDecember 3, 2020
It has been a relatively quiet MLB offseason to this point, but that could soon change with the annual winter meetings now less than a week away.
While actual transactions have been few and far between, the rumor mill is already in full swing.
A few interesting nuggets surrounding some of the more recognizable names on the free-agent market have trickled out in recent days.
Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the latest in regard to Marcell Ozuna, Kolten Wong and Corey Kluber, three players capable of making a real difference for someone in 2021.
Toronto Blue Jays Interested in Kolten Wong
Wednesday afternoon saw a flurry of activity as the non-tender deadline came and went, and with it came several surprise additions to the free-agent market.
That said, the biggest shock of the offseason in terms of a player under club control not being retained by his team may still be the St. Louis Cardinals' decision to decline their club option on Kolten Wong.
Wong, 30, won his second straight Gold Glove Award in 2020 and he's just a year removed from a 5.2-WAR season that saw him garner some down-ballot NL MVP support.
He hit .285/.361/.423 for a 108 OPS+ over 549 plate appearances in 2019, so he's more than just a glove-first middle infielder. He managed just seven extra-base hits this past season but still posted a strong .350 on-base percentage.
He's arguably the top second baseman on the market after DJ LeMahieu, and the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly among the teams showing interest, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Cavan Biggio was Toronto's primary second baseman the past two seasons, but he also saw time at third base and all three outfield spots, so his versatility could open the door for an addition at the keystone.
Prediction: Wong signs a two-year, $16 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Boston Red Sox Interested in Corey Kluber
This year's free-agent market is loaded with intriguing bounce-back candidates on the pitching side, including two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.
After an injury-plagued 2018 season, he was traded to the Texas Rangers last offseason in exchange for Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase. Expected to be a key member of a retooled Texas rotation, Kluber instead lasted just one inning in his season debut before exiting with shoulder tightness that was ultimately diagnosed as a torn teres major muscle.
The 34-year-old had his $18 million club option for 2021 declined in favor of a $1 million buyout, and he's now looking to prove he can still be an asset a team's rotation.
According to Morosi, the Boston Red Sox are one team kicking the tires on Kluber as they look to shore up a starting rotation that struggled mightily without Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez last year.
At the right price, Kluber is well worth a roll of the dice. After all, he's just two years removed from going 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 222 strikeouts in an AL-high 215 innings.
Prediction: Kluber signs a one-year, $10 million contract plus incentives with the San Diego Padres.
San Francisco Giants Interested in Marcell Ozuna
The San Francisco Giants have not had a true power hitter in the middle of their lineup since Barry Bonds played the final season of his career in 2007.
That could soon change.
According to Morosi, slugger Marcell Ozuna is drawing interest from the rebuilding squad on the rise, though that interest is at least somewhat contingent on the status of the designated hitter in 2021 and beyond.
Ozuna, 30, led the NL in home runs (18) and RBI (56) on a one-year, $18 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Unlike last offseason, he does not have a qualifying offer and the subsequent draft pick compensation tied to his offseason market, which should mean more teams will be in the mix for his services.
While he's far from a standout defender, the same could have been said of Nick Castellanos last offseason, and that didn't stop the Cincinnati Reds from giving him a four-year, $64 million contract to play right field.
The Giants may still be a year or two away from legitimate contention, but they have a ton of money coming off the books following the 2021 season and a stocked farm system, so it's easy to see light at the end of the tunnel. Adding Ozuna to the mix would be an investment in the future.
Prediction: Ozuna signs a four-year, $64 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.
