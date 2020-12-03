MLB Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Marcell Ozuna, Corey Kluber, More

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It has been a relatively quiet MLB offseason to this point, but that could soon change with the annual winter meetings now less than a week away.

While actual transactions have been few and far between, the rumor mill is already in full swing.

A few interesting nuggets surrounding some of the more recognizable names on the free-agent market have trickled out in recent days.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the latest in regard to Marcell Ozuna, Kolten Wong and Corey Kluber, three players capable of making a real difference for someone in 2021.