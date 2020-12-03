Predicting 1 Trade for Your MLB Team at the 2020 Winter Meetings

0 of 30

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's winter meetings may only be happening in a virtual capacity this year, but there will surely still be a few trades during the proceedings.

Let's predict, shall we?

We've imagined one trade that each of MLB's 30 teams might pursue during next week's annual "gathering" of front-office executives. Though actual rumors were helpful in some cases, we generally speculated on which players might be traded by sellers and acquired by buyers.

There are some repeats along the way, in which case we justified the trade from each team's perspective. For cases in which we predicted multiple players from one team will move, we prioritized breaking down the biggest trade for the team in question.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.