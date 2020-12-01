Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It's been a long and winding road to this point, but Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season marks the playoff opening in many leagues.

If you're still standing, congrats. Navigating a campaign as challenging as this is no small accomplishment. If you failed to make the cut, well...your dedication to the craft is still commendable. After all, you're still reading this piece, right?

For those in the mix, though, now is the time to squeeze every last ounce of production out of your roster. Approach this weekend's slate like it's your last of the season, since it could well be that depending on how it all shakes out.

We're here to help with that daunting task by laying out start-or-sit recommendations for stars, sleepers and players with exploitable matchups.