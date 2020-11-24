Patrick Mahomes, Whit Merrifield React to Royals Jerseys with Chiefs' QB's Name

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

It can be hard during the middle of football season in Kansas City to remember there are two professional athletes in town who sport No. 15 on their jerseys.

The more famous one, of course, is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl champion and MVP who recently signed one of the largest contracts in sports history. The other No. 15 is Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield—a 2019 All-Star, two-time American League stolen base leader and as consistent a hitter at the plate as they come.

A sporting goods store in K.C. may have overlooked that fact in setting up its Royals display for the MLB offseason. Instead of putting out jerseys celebrating Merrifield or Alex Gordon or George Brett, Scheels stocked up on Royals' Mahomes gear—all with No. 15 on the back.

That didn't sit too well with the ballplayer of the same number, and the quarterback said it had to be fixed.

This wasn't some type of gaffe on the part of any manufacturers, either. Mahomes became a minority shareholder of the Royals over the summer, and the opportunity to put his name on a jersey was too great to pass up.

Scheels responded to Merrifield with pictures letting him know his apparel was on display, too, but it would take a few stacks of jerseys to equal the Mahomes setup.

Fortunately for Merrifield, getting in touch with his boss to find a solution was only a tweet away.