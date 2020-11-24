Yasiel Puig Rumors: Red Sox, Astros, Orioles Interested in Veteran OF

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Multiple MLB teams are interested in veteran outfielder Yasiel Puig, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand wrote that the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox "have Puig on their radar." The 29-year-old missed the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19, voiding his pending one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Puig announced his desire to return to the league in a Twitter post on Tuesday, writing that he spent his time at home this season "working out heavily" and eating healthy. He also announced that he signed with agent Rachel Luba, who represents free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.

"2021, Puig will be ready," he wrote. "I am willing to put in the work and I am going after the total win!"

The 2014 All-Star played the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2019 season. He spent the bulk of the season with the Reds before he was dealt to the Cleveland Indians. Throughout the 2019 season, he hit .267/.327/.458, posting 24 home runs and 84 RBI in 149 games.

Feinsand wrote that multiple executives believe Puig will return to the league, though "the belief is that it will be an incentive-laden deal."

For now, as he awaits a potential contract, Puig is challenging Bauer and Jackie Bradley Jr. to throwing contests.