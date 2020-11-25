Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 12 NFL Picks

1 of 16

DraftKings Line: Houston -3



Unfortunately, the first of five deadlocks this week comes right off the bat as the unpredictable Detroit Lions host the untrustworthy Houston Texans in the annual Thanksgiving matinee at Ford Field.

The Lions have hosted this game every year since 1983. And while they've taken advantage of home field against opponents traveling on short rest to cover the spread in six of their last eight Turkey Day games, they've lost straight up in each of their last three.

Right now, they have to be feeling pretty crushed after a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers that severely damaged their playoff chances, while the Texans are coming off a nice win over the New England Patriots. Still, you could argue three points is a lot to lay with a three-win Houston team that hasn't won a road game by more than a field goal in nearly a calendar year.

Davenport on the Lions: "I probably need my head examined for taking a Lions team that was shut out last week by the Panthers, but I was also 1-13 ATS last week, so anything I say needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Maybe it's the traditionalist in me. Maybe it's the old betting axiom about home underdogs. Or maybe it's a lack of faith in a three-win Texans team. Lions in an 'upset' to kick off the Turkey Day tripleheader."

Sobleski on the Texans: "While the early Thanksgiving matchup may make it hard to hold down your first serving of turkey and favorite side dishes, one thing can save this festive meeting of two bad teams: let Deshaun Watson cook. Considering the Lions are ranked among the bottom 10 in passing defense and yards per attempt allowed, the Texans quarterback should be just fine moving Houston's offense."

Watson is quietly the league's sixth-highest-rated passer, he might get left tackle Laremy Tunsil back, and both Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay are still banged up for Detroit. Still, there's nothing close to a consensus here.

Score Prediction: Texans 27, Lions 24