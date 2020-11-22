Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's ScheduleNovember 22, 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the second half of their regular-season schedule, and they remain undefeated. They're the only unbeaten team in the NFL at 9-0. And they're likely to stay that way for at least another week.
On Sunday, Pittsburgh has a road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 1-8 and haven't won since their upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. It's a game that the Steelers are heavily favored to win, and they should keep building momentum heading into their Thanksgiving night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.
There are other games on the Week 11 slate that should be more competitive. The Kansas City Chiefs are going on the road on Sunday night to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, who handed the Chiefs their only loss so far this season back in Week 5. Another game to watch is the matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, which should be a competitive contest.
Here are the odds for the full Week 11 slate, along with picks for each game, followed by some prop bets to consider this week (all of which can be found on DraftKings).
Week 11 Odds, Picks
Sunday, Nov. 22
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team (-1.5)
Detroit Lions (-2) at Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
New England Patriots (-2) at Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at Denver Broncos
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5)
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5)
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (-7)
Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Las Vegas Raiders
Monday, Nov. 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
Picks in bold against the spread. Odds obtained via DraftKings.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton: More Than 1.5 Interceptions
With Gardner Minshew II out due to a right thumb injury, Luton has taken over under center for the Jaguars the past two weeks. And the rookie has fared better than some thought he would, passing for 473 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also notching a rushing score, between matchups against the Texans and Packers.
But this week, Luton is going up against a much tougher defense. The Steelers rank fifth in the NFL in passing defense (211.3 yards allowed per game) and their 17 takeaways are tied for the most in the league. Pittsburgh has 11 interceptions and six fumble recoveries, and it has one of the most intimidating units in the NFL.
Luton has thrown an interception each of the past two weeks, so it's not unreasonable to think he may turn the ball over more while going up against the Steelers. It's likely that Pittsburgh's pass rush is going to force Luton to make some bad decisions in his third career start, and the Steelers should capitalize by taking the ball away at least twice.
Bet on Luton to throw a pair of interceptions in what will be a tough matchup against Pittsburgh.
Washington RB J.D. McKissic: More Than 37.5 Receiving Yards
When Alex Smith is at quarterback for Washington, it's a sure thing that the running backs are going to be featured in the passing game. And over the past two weeks, that's led to a ton of involvement for McKissic, whose role has greatly increased since early in the season.
McKissic has been targeted 29 times over Washington's past two games, which led to nine receptions for 65 yards against the Giants in Week 9 and seven receptions for 43 yards against the Lions in Week 10. So while McKissic has been a passing-down back for most of the season, he's getting even more opportunities while playing with Smith.
This week, Washington is taking on Cincinnati, which ranks 26th in the NFL in defense (398.2 total yards allowed per game), so it should put up some solid numbers. That means McKissic is likely to pick up decent yardage after his catches, and he should see plenty of passes come his way once again.
With the over/under line for McKissic's receiving yards set at 37.5, that's a number he should easily surpass, considering he'll get a bunch of targets and has a favorable matchup. Bet the over and watch as McKissic plays an integral role in Washington's offense.
New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas: +120 to Score a TD
Over the previous four seasons, Thomas had 32 touchdowns, scoring at least nine in three of those years. In 2020, it's Week 11 of the NFL season and the Saints wide receiver has yet to get into the end zone.
It's certainly not been the type of year that people have come to expect from Thomas, who has been one of the best playmakers in the NFL during his time in the league. But he missed time due to multiple injuries, playing in only one game before returning to action in Week 9, and he has only seven receptions for 78 yards since coming back.
At some point, Thomas is going to break through and score his first touchdown of the season. There's a strong chance it could be this week, even though New Orleans will be without quarterback Drew Brees.
It's still a favorable matchup for the Saints' passing game, as the Falcons are allowing 310.3 yards through the air per game, the second most in the NFL. That should bode well for Thomas, as he should be heavily involved and rack up yardage, which could translate to a touchdown. Bet on Thomas, as he's going to return to form soon enough.
