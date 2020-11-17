Matt Nagy on Borrowed Time After Chicago Bears' Latest Embarrassing Loss

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Matt Nagy is two years removed from being named the NFL's Coach of the Year. He could very well be removed as the Chicago Bears' head coach before the end of the 2020 campaign based on his squad's current trajectory.

The Bears' 19-13 loss Monday to the rival Minnesota Vikings marked Chicago's fourth straight defeat after a promising 5-1 start. At 5-5 with the team's upcoming bye week, the Bears ownership group should consider a possible change within the team's coaching staff to possibly save what could quickly become a lost season.

A truly awful offense is the root of all of the team's ills—which is a damning statement for Nagy, who the organization hired based on his acumen as an offensive coach.

"[He will] reach out for different ideas; reach into college football for creative ideas, the Arena League for ideas," general manager Ryan Pace told reporters after Nagy's hire prior to the 2018 campaign. "There are a lot of neat things you can do offensively and scheme things and maximize your personnel and that's what Matt's really good at."

Good ideas are great, but game-planning, sequential play-calling and execution are what matter when contests begin. The Bears have consistently been ranked among the league's worst offenses since Nagy took the helm, and the staff's inability to maximize the talent found on the roster shows another option not currently found on the payroll may be necessary.

The desperation seen during Monday's approach couldn't have been more obvious.

Prior to Chicago's latest meeting with Minnesota, Nagy realized a change of some sort was necessary. As such, the head coach relinquished play-calling duties and handed them to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.