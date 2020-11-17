Matt Nagy on Borrowed Time After Chicago Bears' Latest Embarrassing Loss

Matt Nagy on Borrowed Time After Chicago Bears' Latest Embarrassing LossNovember 17, 2020
Matt Nagy is two years removed from being named the NFL's Coach of the Year. He could very well be removed as the Chicago Bears' head coach before the end of the 2020 campaign based on his squad's current trajectory.
The Bears' 19-13 loss Monday to the rival Minnesota Vikings marked Chicago's fourth straight defeat after a promising 5-1 start. At 5-5 with the team's upcoming bye week, the Bears ownership group should consider a possible change within the team's coaching staff to possibly save what could quickly become a lost season.
A truly awful offense is the root of all of the team's ills—which is a damning statement for Nagy, who the organization hired based on his acumen as an offensive coach.
"[He will] reach out for different ideas; reach into college football for creative ideas, the Arena League for ideas," general manager Ryan Pace told reporters after Nagy's hire prior to the 2018 campaign. "There are a lot of neat things you can do offensively and scheme things and maximize your personnel and that's what Matt's really good at."
Good ideas are great, but game-planning, sequential play-calling and execution are what matter when contests begin. The Bears have consistently been ranked among the league's worst offenses since Nagy took the helm, and the staff's inability to maximize the talent found on the roster shows another option not currently found on the payroll may be necessary.
The desperation seen during Monday's approach couldn't have been more obvious.
Prior to Chicago's latest meeting with Minnesota, Nagy realized a change of some sort was necessary. As such, the head coach relinquished play-calling duties and handed them to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.
"I'd be lying if I said this was easy. It's not easy," Nagy told reporters. "It's one of my favorite parts of coaching. I love calling plays."
Entering Monday's contest, Chicago ranked 30th in both points per game (19.8) and total yards per game (317.8). The Bears were dead last at 82.3 rushing yards per contest.
How did they fare against Minnesota?
Cordarrelle Patterson scored Chicago's only touchdown during a 104-yard kickoff return—which tied him for the most all-time with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. The entire offense managed a measly 149 yards.
Prior to Chicago's desperation during a final drive where quarterback Nick Foles needed to be carted off the field and Tyler Bray replaced him, the unit never managed more than 26 yards on any possession after its initial 70-yard drive to open the game, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted.
The Bears were particularly atrocious on second down with only nine yards, per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain.
"Obviously we struggled mightily on offense," Nagy told reporters after the contest. "... It overshadows how well I thought our defense played."
The fact Patterson's kickoff score is only the second time the Bears have scored in the third quarter this season is a further indictment of Nagy and Co. Halftime adjustments are crucial to any squad's success. Obviously, the Bears offensive staff falls well short of the competency necessary to assess what's going wrong and make in-game tweaks.
To drive home the previous point, Chicago went three-and-out on four straight offensive possessions to open Monday's second half.
Sure, Lazor tried to call some quick hitters and allow his receivers to create after the catch. He even used Patterson in a wildcat formation in an attempt to put the ball in the playmaker's hands. The Vikings weren't worried about anything, because the threat of them being burned by chunk plays didn't exist.
Sadly, Allen Robinson II's talents are going to waste.
Robinson is easily a top-five wide receiver in the league, but inconsistent quarterback play plagued his career to date. As Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger noted, Chicago's WR1 has only seven red-zone targets this season with three receptions on three catchable targets. For comparison, Minnesota's Adam Thielen has eight receptions in the end zone this season (including Monday's second touchdown reception), per ESPN Stats & Info.
An argument will be made that Chicago lacks talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball starting with the quarterback position. Therein lies the problem. Nagy's staff didn't properly develop Mitchell Trubisky and the hand-picked Nick Foles hasn't performed well despite his experience in the system and previous working relationships with Nagy, Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.
Instead, the Bears will be searching for a quarterback yet again next offseason, which makes a change in staff even more likely since the franchise will want to marry another top pick to a new coach.
Furthermore, the team has targets like rookie tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who could be utilized far more than they are.
"Like I have said before, we don't have a lot of 'him' routes. We have very few plays that we try to game plan to scheme to get somebody open," tight ends coach Clancy Barone told reporters. "Oftentimes, it goes with our quarterbacks read. If it's man, he's looking to go on this side, and if it's zone he's looking to go on that side. And based upon matchups, and so on and so forth."
A coach's primary job is placing his players in a position to succeed. Clearly, the Bears staff is falling well short of those expectations.
In what seems like an inevitability, the idea of pulling the trigger on a move makes sense during the team's off week. The offense isn't clicking, and the change in play-callers didn't do anything of consequence.
With Nagy possibly out, the Bears can turn to defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano as interim coach. Pagano posted only one losing season in six campaigns as the Indianapolis Colts head coach. More importantly, a young mind like DeFilippo or quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone should be given a chance to shake up the offense even more than it already has been.
The Bears could save their season by being decisive. Only six NFC teams have a better record at the moment. With this year's extended playoffs, the postseason shouldn't be ruled out with or without Nagy leading the way. But the team's offense is clearly holding back a team with a championship-caliber defense.
Sometimes, a drastic move is necessary to infuse the team with renewed energy. The Bears are on life support and a jolt is needed. The shock of Nagy's potential dismissal could save the season or prepare the team for a restart next offseason. Either way, the Bears would be better off than what everyone has seen over the last four weeks of play.
Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.
