Patrick Mahomes Card Collection Being Sold by Owners for $7.5M

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

A collection of rare Patrick Mahomes cards is up for sale by its owners, Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife Heidi, with an asking price of $7.5 million.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the couple, who put the cards for sale on eBay, are Texas Tech fans who watched Mahomes play in college and decided to start investing in his memorabilia in 2017.

The group of cards includes 33 pieces that are listed as "1 of 1," meaning there are no duplicates floating around in the marketplace.

Robert told TMZ they invested around $20,000 in the collection and have received offers of over $1 million, but they decided to hold out seeking a larger return.

It's a sellers' market, with interest in using sports cards as a long-term investment exploding over the past couple years and accelerating at an even greater rate during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the sudden, widespread interest should lead to caution from buyers as the market could once again become flooded like it did in the late 1980s and early 1990s, there's still value out there.

Mahomes is putting together a resume that could ultimately allow him to finish his career as one of the best NFL players in history, which will make this collection of rare cards a strong bellwether for the market.