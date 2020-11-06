    Patrick Mahomes Card Collection Being Sold by Owners for $7.5M

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    A collection of rare Patrick Mahomes cards is up for sale by its owners, Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife Heidi, with an asking price of $7.5 million.

    TMZ Sports reported Friday the couple, who put the cards for sale on eBay, are Texas Tech fans who watched Mahomes play in college and decided to start investing in his memorabilia in 2017.

    The group of cards includes 33 pieces that are listed as "1 of 1," meaning there are no duplicates floating around in the marketplace.

    Robert told TMZ they invested around $20,000 in the collection and have received offers of over $1 million, but they decided to hold out seeking a larger return.

    It's a sellers' market, with interest in using sports cards as a long-term investment exploding over the past couple years and accelerating at an even greater rate during the coronavirus pandemic.

    While the sudden, widespread interest should lead to caution from buyers as the market could once again become flooded like it did in the late 1980s and early 1990s, there's still value out there.

    Mahomes is putting together a resume that could ultimately allow him to finish his career as one of the best NFL players in history, which will make this collection of rare cards a strong bellwether for the market.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mahomes Card Collection Being Sold by for $7.5M 🤑

      Mahomes Card Collection Being Sold by for $7.5M 🤑
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Mahomes Card Collection Being Sold by for $7.5M 🤑

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the NFL Season

      Players and teams who have fallen below their 2020 expectations

      The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the NFL Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the NFL Season

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante: I'm the Best NFL WR

      Packers star was asked if he sees himself as the top receiver in the league: 'I think that's fair to say'

      Davante: I'm the Best NFL WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Davante: I'm the Best NFL WR

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Beware, NFL: Packers Are Only Going to Get Stronger

      Rodgers and Co. are beginning to click at the right time, and that should terrify NFC foes 😳

      Beware, NFL: Packers Are Only Going to Get Stronger
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beware, NFL: Packers Are Only Going to Get Stronger

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report