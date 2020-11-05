Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 9 NFL Picks

1 of 14

Injuries and COVID-19 have done a number on Thursday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, both of whom are expected to be dramatically shorthanded in Week 9. But the Packers at least have their future Hall of Fame quarterback and are a little healthier overall, and five of our six writers are laying nearly a touchdown with Green Bay in the Bay Area.

"The Packers aren't a team without problems," Davenport said. "Green Bay was gashed on the ground by the Minnesota Vikings last week, and the Pack's own run game has been hit hard by injuries of late. But Green Bay's issues pale next to the carnage in San Francisco—there isn't a more banged-up team in the league right now than the defending NFC champs. The Niners are short their starting quarterback. And top running back. And No. 1 wide receiver. And star tight end. And best edge-rusher. I'd probably lay a touchdown this week with Green Bay…even on the road."

Some of the injuries are part of a second wave of hits to the depleted San Francisco roster. They're a well-coached team that has hung around despite a slew of injuries thus far, but it's fair to wonder if it's all become too much. They've suffered two double-digit-point losses in the last four weeks, and they may not have the firepower to capitalize on Green Bay's poor run defense.

Even if the Packers don't get key cogs Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari back, it's surprising this line hasn't hit a full touchdown yet.

Predictions

Davenport: Green Bay

Gagnon: Green Bay

Kahler: San Francisco

Miller: Green Bay

Sobleski: Green Bay

Tesfatsion: Green Bay

Consensus: Green Bay -6



Score Prediction: Packers 31, 49ers 20