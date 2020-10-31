NFL Trade Rumors: Texans 'Want a Lot' for Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Any teams interested in one of the Houston Texans' top two wide receivers are reportedly being told the asking price is very high.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Texans "want a lot" for Will Fuller V and Brandin Cooks in a potential trade.

Fuller is earning $10.16 million in 2020, the final season of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old is tied for fourth in the NFL with five touchdowns, ranks 13th with 490 receiving yards and is averaging a career-high 15.8 yards per catch.

Houston acquired Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in April for a 2020 second-rounder. He ranks first on the team with 34 receptions and second with 427 receiving yards through seven games.

Cooks' contract is structured so that the team can get out of it after this season without any dead cap money. He's owed $12 million in each of the next two seasons and $12.5 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

Despite being 1-6 and not having picks in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft because of previous deals, the Texans reportedly aren't looking to sell the farm for a full-scale rebuild.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Texans have told teams that Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are not available.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.