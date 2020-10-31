Report: Broncos, Vikings, Chargers, Giants Register No New COVID-19 Cases

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Four NFL teams that have been dealing with positive COVID-19 cases returned no new positive tests Friday.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants had no positives from the most recent round of testing.

Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Will Hernandez had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Giants, who quarantined most of their offensive line after one player tested positive.

The Chargers announced Thursday they were informed a player who tested positive immediately went into self-quarantine and contact tracing began on others who had close contact with him.

Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Denver announced Friday that guard Graham Glasgow was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and that practice was postponed. Mike Klis of 9News reported the Broncos were returning to practice Saturday.

The NFL has yet to announce any potential changes to this weekend's schedule amid the positive tests. The Chargers and Broncos are set to play at Mile High Stadium. The Vikings are traveling to Lambeau Field for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants are slated to close out the Week 8 schedule Monday night, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.