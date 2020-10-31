    Report: Broncos, Vikings, Chargers, Giants Register No New COVID-19 Cases

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 31, 2020

    The Denver Broncos logo is painted on the field at Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Four NFL teams that have been dealing with positive COVID-19 cases returned no new positive tests Friday. 

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants had no positives from the most recent round of testing.

    Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Will Hernandez had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Giants, who quarantined most of their offensive line after one player tested positive.

    The Chargers announced Thursday they were informed a player who tested positive immediately went into self-quarantine and contact tracing began on others who had close contact with him.

    Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

    Denver announced Friday that guard Graham Glasgow was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and that practice was postponed. Mike Klis of 9News reported the Broncos were returning to practice Saturday.

    The NFL has yet to announce any potential changes to this weekend's schedule amid the positive tests. The Chargers and Broncos are set to play at Mile High Stadium. The Vikings are traveling to Lambeau Field for a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

    The Giants are slated to close out the Week 8 schedule Monday night, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Saquon Has Successful Surgery

      Saquon Barkley's mom says Giants RB's ACL surgery went well in instagram post

      Saquon Has Successful Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saquon Has Successful Surgery

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄

      A deadline move that could change the outlook of every NFL division

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄
      NFL logo
      NFL

      1 Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race 🔄

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Extend Ronnie Stanley 💰

      Baltimore signs Pro Bowl LT to a five-year contract extension worth up to nearly $113M in max total value

      Ravens Extend Ronnie Stanley 💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Extend Ronnie Stanley 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏

      'I couldn't tell u why this happened...just takin some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv'

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Posts on His Comeback 🙏

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report