Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured StarsOctober 31, 2020
For the second straight week, a pair of top fantasy running backs won't be in action—the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones. That means fantasy managers with one (or both) of those backs on their rosters will need to find alternate options.
The Bengals will be starting Giovani Bernard, while the Packers will turn to Jamaal Williams. But there's a solid chance both of those players are now rostered in your league, and if you weren't quick enough to add them, you may be looking for a deeper streaming option.
Fortunately, there are still players who should be available on the waiver wire to help you get through the week.
Here are rankings for Week 8, along with updates on some of the latest injuries and a few waiver-wire targets to potentially look for this weekend.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
Injury Report
The only notable starting quarterback on the injury report this week is the Cowboys' Andy Dalton, but he shouldn't be started in fantasy even if he does play. Dalton is questionable for Dallas' Sunday night matchup at Philadelphia after he suffered a concussion in last week's loss at Washington.
If Dalton doesn't play, then rookie Ben DiNucci will make his first career start. And while this situation won't impact your quarterback decision this week, it may be tough to play some other Cowboys players confidently if DiNucci ends up under center. Of course, Dalton has also struggled since Dak Prescott underwent season-ending ankle surgery, so it's not a good spot either way.
Waiver-Wire Target: San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (at SEA)
Burrow and Wentz are now rostered in the majority of leagues, so if you're still not feeling confident with whoever your quarterback is and need a potential streamer, then Garoppolo is likely the best available option.
This is a matchup play, as the Seahawks are allowing an NFL-high 368.7 passing yards per game. The 49ers' offense is banged up, with top wide receiver Deebo Samuel out this week and several running backs dealing with injuries and having an uncertain status.
But Garoppolo, who is available in more than 60 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, could still have a solid day against a weak Seattle secondary. He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in three of his five games this season and passed for at least 268 yards each of the past two weeks. And he still has some playmakers to throw the ball to, including rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk. So, Garoppolo isn't a bad last-minute streaming option.
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
3. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. LV)
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
6. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at DET)
10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at BAL)
11. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
12. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
13. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
14. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
15. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NYG)
16. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR)
17. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
18. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
19. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NYG)
20. La'Mical Perine, New York Jets (at KC)
Injury Report
Bengals running back Joe Mixon will miss his second straight game with a foot injury, while Packers running back Aaron Jones is also out for the second consecutive week because of a calf injury. That makes Bernard and Williams great plays in favorable matchups.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return this week after missing their Week 6 game with a groin injury. Minnesota was on a bye in Week 7. Fantasy managers should feel fully confident reinserting Cook into their lineups.
The Seahawks' backfield situation will need to be closely monitored. Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) are all questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. the 49ers and will be game-time decisions. Seattle's only healthy back at the moment is rookie DeeJay Dallas, but if he ends up playing, it could be a tough day against a strong San Francisco run defense.
Waiver-Wire Option: New York Jets RB La'Mical Perine (at KC)
First, check to make sure Bernard or Williams aren't available on the waiver wire. They're rostered in many leagues, but if they're there, add one of them because they would be the best options.
If you're still in need, then Perine is worth taking a chance on. Last week, the rookie scored his first career touchdown in the Jets' loss to the Bills. And although New York has a difficult matchup at Kansas City this week, the Chiefs are actually allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (149.9), so perhaps Perine could have a decent showing.
Perine could also be a worthwhile long-term addition. As the Jets are likely to continue to struggle, he could start to get a heavier workload than the veteran Frank Gore. That's already getting closer to happening, as Perine had a season-high 13 touches last week.
Perine is rostered in less than 40 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
2. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
7. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (vs. NO)
9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
10. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
12. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
13. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
14. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
15. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
16. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
17. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)
18. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
19. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
20. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
Injury Report
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas still isn't ready to return, as he'll miss Sunday's game against the Bears because of a hamstring injury. He hasn't played since Week 1, as he also dealt with an ankle injury and missed a game after being disciplined by the team.
It's going to be a tough week for New Orleans' receiving corps in general, as it will also be without Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Marquez Callaway (ankle). Plus, Chicago has been great at shutting down opposing wide receivers.
The Buccaneers will again be without Chris Godwin, who didn't play in Week 2 because of a concussion and missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury. This time, he underwent surgery on a fractured finger. So, Tampa Bay will have to rely on Mike Evans and Scotty Miller in the receiving corps.
Waiver-Wire Option: Cleveland Browns WR Rashard Higgins (vs. LV)
The Browns offense is missing quite a few notable players again this week, which should provide opportunities for other players to step up. And just like last week, there's the potential for one of those players to be Higgins.
Top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (torn left ACL) is out for the season, and Cleveland will again be without running back Nick Chubb (sprained right MCL) and tight end Austin Hooper (appendix). In last week's win over the Bengals, that led to Higgins hauling in six passes for 110 yards, the first 100-yard game of his five-year NFL career.
Available in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 84 percent of ESPN leagues, Higgins should be added if you need to stream a wide receiver this week, as there's a good chance he'll have a strong game and potentially get into the end zone against the Raiders.
Tight End Rankings
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
7. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
9. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
Injury Report
Browns tight end Austin Hooper will be out for the second straight week after undergoing an appendectomy. That means David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will get another opportunity to be more involved in the offense.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Dolphins. He's dealing with a hand injury that makes him questionable. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) is also questionable this week, but it seems likely he'll suit up against the Giants on Monday night.
Waiver-Wire Option: Philadelphia Eagles TE Richard Rodgers (vs. DAL)
Rodgers will get another start at tight end this week for the Eagles as Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert continue to be out with injuries. And it should be a solid matchup against the Cowboys, who have been struggling all around in recent weeks.
Last week, Rodgers had his best game of the season thus far, notching six receptions for 85 yards in a win over the Giants. He was targeted eight times, and it's likely he'll be heavily involved in the passing game again this week.
With Rodgers available in more than 60 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, he's one of the better streaming options of the week, mostly because of the volume of passes he's likely to have come his way.