Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

For the second straight week, a pair of top fantasy running backs won't be in action—the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones. That means fantasy managers with one (or both) of those backs on their rosters will need to find alternate options.

The Bengals will be starting Giovani Bernard, while the Packers will turn to Jamaal Williams. But there's a solid chance both of those players are now rostered in your league, and if you weren't quick enough to add them, you may be looking for a deeper streaming option.

Fortunately, there are still players who should be available on the waiver wire to help you get through the week.

Here are rankings for Week 8, along with updates on some of the latest injuries and a few waiver-wire targets to potentially look for this weekend.