Herb Adderley, Former Cowboys, Packers Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 81

Pro Football Hall of Famer Herb Adderley died on Friday at the age of 81.

David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, issued a statement about Adderley:

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley. He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb’s wife, Brenda, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Herb’s memory."

Adderley played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1961-72. He was a first-round draft pick out of Michigan State by the Green Bay Packers.

After playing running back and defensive back in college, Adderley played cornerback once he arrived in Green Bay. He was part of the Packers' victories in the first two Super Bowls and was named to the 1960s All-Decade Team.

Adderley was traded to the Dallas Cowboys prior to the 1970 season. He played three seasons with the team, helping them with their first championship with a 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

In 164 career games, Adderley had 48 interceptions and returned seven for touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.