Matt Ryan, Falcons Hold off Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers to Improve to 2-6

While the 2020 season has gone anything but according to plan for the Atlanta Falcons, they can at least take solace knowing they can still beat the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta defeated its NFC South rival 25-17 in Thursday's showdown at Bank of America Stadium and prevented the Panthers from sweeping the season series for the first time since 2013. Although Carolina won the first matchup this year, the Falcons are an impressive 9-2 in their last 11 meetings.

Matt Ryan and the defense led the way in the latest one, helping their team improve to a disappointing 2-6 overall but a solid 2-1 in the last three games. Blidi Wreh-Wilson's interception in the final minute clinched the win.

As for the 3-5 Panthers, they are trending away from the NFC playoff picture following a third consecutive loss.

Notable Player Stats

Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: 21-of-30 for 281 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries for 27 yards, 1 TD

Todd Gurley, RB, ATL: 18 carries for 46 yards, 1 TD

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: 7 catches for 137 yards

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR: 15-of-23 for 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries for 30 yards

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: 3 carries for 23 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches for 31 yards, 1 TD

Falcons Finally Prevail Down the Stretch

The Falcons have seemingly invented new ways to lose this season.

They blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Cowboys in large part because they failed to recover an onside kick. They blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Chicago Bears after Nick Foles came into the game and looked like Joe Montana.

And the last loss against the Detroit Lions was perhaps the worst when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown instead of running out the clock for a game-ending field goal before Matthew Stafford answered with a winning touchdown drive on the ensuing possession.

The Falcons getting in their own way was a theme in Thursday's game as well, as they converted just one of their four first-half red-zone opportunities into a touchdown.

While Ryan picked apart Carolina's zone with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley—until the latter left with an ankle injury—he needed his legs to finally find the end zone in the first half. The touchdown run at least made up for his interception to Donte Jackson, but Atlanta's inability to convert opportunities allowed the Panthers to remain within striking distance.

Things picked up right where they left off in the second half with the visitors settling for a field goal on their first possession after entering the red zone. It was great for Younghoe Koo's fantasy value but not for putting away a team they were largely outplaying.

Everything seemed to be setting up for another late loss, but the offense finally broke through in the fourth quarter on a Gurley rushing touchdown. Fittingly, Koo missed the extra point to keep the lead at eight, but the defense bailed him out with the interception to win it.

It has not been a season to remember, but the team at least has some momentum under interim coach Raheem Morris.

Panthers Offense Disappears in Second Half

There was some speculation that Christian McCaffrey would play in Thursday's game since he returned to the practice field this week, but he remained sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered in the second game of the season.

That put the onus on the other playmakers, and it was the Curtis Samuel show in the early going.

Carolina marched right down the field on its first possession with Mike Davis picking up yardage between the tackles, but it was Samuel who capped it off with a touchdown run. The Ohio State product found the end zone again when he hauled in a beautifully placed 29-yard strike over multiple defenders from Teddy Bridgewater on a flea-flicker.

His versatility spearheaded Carolina's initial attack, especially with the Falcons so preoccupied with countering Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half, though, as Davis was stuffed on a fourth down, Bridgewater temporarily exited following a late hit by defensive end Charles Harris—who was ejected—and a brilliant fake punt led to only a field goal.

That field goal was all the Panthers put on the board the entire second half.

It is a credit to Carolina's bend-but-don't-break defense—and Atlanta's familiar mistakes—that it had one more opportunity in the final minutes down eight, but the offense again failed to come through for a team that is headed in the wrong direction.

What's Next?

Both teams face AFC foes in Week 9 when the Panthers are at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Falcons host the Denver Broncos.