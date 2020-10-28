NFL Announces 90 Percent of Active Players Are Registered to Vote in Election

NFL Announces 90 Percent of Active Players Are Registered to Vote in ElectionOctober 28, 2020
The NFL announced Wednesday that 90 percent of its players have registered to vote after a leaguewide effort to increase voter turnout.
The league previously announced all club facilities will be closed on Election Day to allow players and team employees the opportunity to cast their ballots.
In addition to internal efforts, the NFL has encouraged fans to register to vote in November's presidential election and placed "Vote" signage on the field during the 2020 season.
"We're launching NFL Votes to inspire everyone in the NFL family—including our fans—to participate in the civic process by getting registered to vote and ultimately exercising their right to vote," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in August. "When meeting with players and legends to listen to the things they're passionate about, voting is clearly an issue of critical importance."
Most major sports leagues have placed an increased emphasis on urging fans and players to vote, with next week's presidential election considered one of the more hotly contested in history. President Donald Trump has had a contentious relationship with several athletes and sports leagues, including the NFL, criticizing players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice.
By contrast, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has made police reform and equality for all a pillar of his campaign.
