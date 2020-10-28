NFL Announces 90 Percent of Active Players Are Registered to Vote in Election

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The NFL announced Wednesday that 90 percent of its players have registered to vote after a leaguewide effort to increase voter turnout.

The league previously announced all club facilities will be closed on Election Day to allow players and team employees the opportunity to cast their ballots.

In addition to internal efforts, the NFL has encouraged fans to register to vote in November's presidential election and placed "Vote" signage on the field during the 2020 season.