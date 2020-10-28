NHL Free Agency: Latest News, Predictions for Ilya Kovalchuk, Zdeno Chara, More

1 of 3

After spending the strange 2019-20 season, his 13th in the league, on three different teams, Kovalchuk has one requirement for whatever place he lands next.

"We will try to find the right place, the right fit, that’s good for everybody," he told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Kovalchuk is spending the offseason with his family in Miami and continuing his training, in hopes that he and his agents Pat Brisson and J.P. Barry of CAA Sports will be able to find a home for the 2020-21 season after a lack of stability in a pandemic-shortened year.

The Los Angeles Kings ended his contract in December, and he slotted into the top six for the Montreal Canadiens on a league-minimum agreement in a deal that was exactly what he and the team wanted. Through 22 games with the Habs, Kovalchuk added six goals and seven assists for 13 points, with a plus-six rating while averaging 18:54 minutes on ice—his highest since the 2012-13 season.

"That’s what I say from Day 1, I feel like I was here for a long time," Kovalchuk told The Athletic's Arpon Basu in February. "The fans, but the most important is the way the players welcomed me to the team, the leadership group and everybody. It feels really good and it’s great to be a part of it."

The Canadiens ended up sending him to the Capitals at the deadline in exchange for a third-round pick, where his usage dropped in the seven games he appeared in.

Brisson told LeBrun that Kovalchuk wants to keep playing, but the 37-year-old was not shy about explaining what he wants—"both parties interested—and that he'll take his time until he finds it.

"Yeah, it’s all about the right place and the right time. Like I said, I’m not in a rush," he said. "We talk to Pat all the time. He said right now the market is slow because teams don’t know what to expect. Everyone is waiting to see the results on the season and everything. So I’m not in a rush, either."

Kovalchuk thrived in Montreal, a space where he was used on the ice and valued off of it. As someone who has shown before that he will sign for the league-minimum, he is a prime target for a team with minimal cap space heading into next season that needs a bit of an extra push from veteran leadership.

The Carolina Hurricanes have room to play around with contracts, especially in the case of a league-minimum deal that would bring in another veteran to work alongside captain Jordan Staal in an effort to give the 2018-19 conference finalists a facelift heading into 2020-21.

Prediction: Kovalchuk signs with Carolina on a 1-year, league-minimum deal.