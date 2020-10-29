NFL Players Who Could Survive the Trade Deadline and Be Moved in 2021 Offseason

0 of 6

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Every year before the NFL trade deadline, we hear a lot of chatter about who's available and potential destinations. The talk often doesn't lead to action, but a couple of teams have already moved starting edge-rushers.

Last week, the Minnesota Vikings sent Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys moved Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions.

Perhaps we'll see more teams at the bottom of the standings sell before next Tuesday's deadline, with the salary cap potentially taking a hit because of COVID-19.

On the other hand, some teams may keep roster assets until the league provides more clarity on the 2021 offseason and campaign. As a result, front-office executives could revisit trade possibilities from the deadline during the offseason.

Looking at the biggest names in the trade-rumor mill, we'll break down roster situations for players who will likely remain with their teams this year but probably go elsewhere in the spring. Each veteran is under contract with his club through at least the 2021 season.

With every selection below, the potential sellers could make a deal because of roster fit, salary-cap limitations, durability concerns or an opportunity to upgrade at the position.