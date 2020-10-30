    Packers' Aaron Jones to Miss 2nd Straight Game vs. Vikings with Calf Injury

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    The team confirmed to reporters that a calf injury will keep Jones out of action. He had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

    The 25-year-old appeared in the Packers' first five games of the season before being sidelined with a calf strain against the Houston Texans in Week 7, missing his first game since 2018.

    Jones has posted 389 yards and five touchdowns on 75 attempts to lead the team while also recording 161 yards on 18 receptions (28 targets) with two additional scores.

    In the 35-20 victory over Houston, Jamaal Williams saw the bulk of handoffs from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, rushing for 77 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown while adding 37 yards on four catches. Rookie A.J. Dillon also saw five attempts to tie his season high.

    Williams in particular will need to continue delivering on the ground Sunday.

