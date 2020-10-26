Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

1 of 4

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)

4. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)

7. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)

10. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)

Waiver-Wire Target: Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater may not be putting up huge numbers any week, but he's turned into a reliable streaming option during his first season with the Panthers. He's thrown two touchdowns in three of Carolina's past four games, and he's passed for at least 235 yards in all but one game.

Available in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues and 69 percent of ESPN leagues, Bridgewater will be one of the better quarterbacks available on most waiver wires this week. And for fantasy managers who have Kyler Murray or Deshaun Watson at quarterback (both of whom have Week 8 byes), Bridgewater would be a great one-week fill-in play.

Not only is Bridgewater coming off a solid performance (254 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints), but the Panthers have a favorable matchup against the Falcons. Through seven games, Atlanta has yet to allow less than 300 passing yards in any week.

In Week 5, Bridgewater passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' win over the Falcons. If he has a similar performance to that (which he should), then fantasy managers who add him should be happy.