NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Review and Reaction to 2020 League Standings

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning champions, but they're second in the power rankings to one squad with the best record across the NFL.

Three undefeated teams took the field for Week 7 and only one remained after Sunday's action. Two of those clubs squared off in a nail-biter that came down to a field goal; the other lost in a tight division battle that ended in overtime.

Needless to say, we had to shake up the top 10, and an upstart team that generated some offseason hype made a significant jump from last week's power rankings.

This week's standings show a separation between the top 14 teams with two or fewer losses and the rest of the league.

Let's review the win-loss records through Week 7 and take a deep dive into the power rankings, which is divided into four tiers below.