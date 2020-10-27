NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Review and Reaction to 2020 League Standings

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Review and Reaction to 2020 League StandingsOctober 27, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning champions, but they're second in the power rankings to one squad with the best record across the NFL.
Three undefeated teams took the field for Week 7 and only one remained after Sunday's action. Two of those clubs squared off in a nail-biter that came down to a field goal; the other lost in a tight division battle that ended in overtime.
Needless to say, we had to shake up the top 10, and an upstart team that generated some offseason hype made a significant jump from last week's power rankings.
This week's standings show a separation between the top 14 teams with two or fewer losses and the rest of the league.
Let's review the win-loss records through Week 7 and take a deep dive into the power rankings, which is divided into four tiers below.
Week 8 NFL Standings
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills (5-2)
2. Miami Dolphins (3-3)
3. New England Patriots (2-4)
4. New York Jets (0-7)
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0)
2. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
3. Cleveland Browns (5-2)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1)
AFC South
1. Tennessee Titans (5-1)
2. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)
3. Houston Texans (1-6)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
2. Oakland Raiders (3-3)
3. Denver Broncos (2-4)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1)
2. Washington Redskins (2-5)
3. Dallas Cowboys (2-5)
4. New York Giants (1-6)
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers (5-1)
2. Chicago Bears (5-2)
3. Detroit Lions (3-3)
4. Minnesota Vikings (1-5)
NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2)
2. New Orleans Saints (4-2)
3. Carolina Panthers (3-4)
4. Atlanta Falcons (1-6)
NFC West
1. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)
2. Arizona Cardinals (5-2)
3. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)
4. San Francisco 49ers (4-3)
Cincinnati Bengals Are Competitive, Struggle to Finish Late
32. New York Jets (0-7)
31. Dallas Cowboys (2-5)
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
29. Washington Football Team (2-5)
28. New York Giants (1-6)
27. Denver Broncos (2-4)
26. Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1)
25. Houston Texans (1-6)
In back-to-back weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals pushed a couple of two-loss teams to the limit.
In Week 6, Cincinnati jumped out to a 21-0 lead on the Indianapolis Colts but gave up three touchdowns during the second quarter and failed to score in the last 18 minutes, losing 31-27.
On Sunday, the Bengals had a 34-31 advantage on the Cleveland Browns with 1:06 left in regulation before allowing the game-winning touchdown on the following drive.
Even though Joe Mixon (foot) missed the Bengals' last outing, the offense looked explosive with Joe Burrow under center. The rookie signal-caller will eventually lead this club to wins if the coaching staff fields a decent defense.
With franchise stalwarts Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins unhappy with their limited roles, Cincinnati will probably revamp its defensive front during the 2021 offseason. For now, Burrow must duel with opposing offenses to keep his squad competitive.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz Elevates Injury-Riddled Roster
24. Minnesota Vikings (1-5)
23. Atlanta Falcons (1-6)
22. Miami Dolphins (3-3)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
20. New England Patriots (2-4)
19. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1)
18. Detroit Lions (3-3)
17. Carolina Panthers (3-4)
At 2-4-1, the Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East, which says more about a bad division than the team in the top spot among the group.
Nevertheless, we have to give quarterback Carson Wentz credit. He struggled through the first four games, throwing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Over the last three weeks, the fifth-year veteran has tossed six touchdown passes and just three interceptions.
In Week 7, Wentz propelled his team to victory over the New York Giants with a late touchdown drive. He did so with center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson, who exited during the second half with an MCL injury, as his only experienced starters across the offensive line. Running back Boston Scott filled in for Miles Sanders (knee) in the backfield.
Wentz's pass-catching group wouldn't strike anyone as a high-end unit. Seventh-year tight end Richard Rodgers suited up with the first-stringers in place of Zach Ertz (high ankle sprain) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) who are on injured reserve. Wideout Travis Fulgham came into the season as an unknown, but he's been the team's go-to receiver over the past three weeks.
The Eagles have winnable matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and Giants in the next two games. They could go into Week 11 with a 4-4-1 record.
Arizona Cardinals Gain Steam, Knock off Seattle Seahawks in OT
16. San Francisco 49ers (4-3)
15. Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)
14. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)
13. Cleveland Browns (5-2)
12. Arizona Cardinals (5-2)
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2)
10. Chicago Bears (5-2)
9. New Orleans Saints (4-2)
The Arizona Cardinals had a strong offseason buzz after the front office acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans and drafted a versatile defender in Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick.
Through seven weeks, the Cardinals have played up to the hype. Hopkins leads the league in receptions (57) and receiving yards (704). He's formed an immediate connection with 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Budda Baker have performed on a Pro Bowl level. They've recorded two interceptions apiece. Last year, Haason Reddick lost his starting spot at inside linebacker. Now, he leads the team in sacks (five) as a rotational edge-rusher.
After a quiet start to the season, Simmons picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in overtime to help set up the Cardinals for a game-winning field goal Sunday.
Arizona beat an undefeated Seahawks team and picked off Wilson three times. He's an early MVP candidate, but the Cardinals defense stepped up to the challenge and contributed to the club's biggest win of the season.
At No. 12, the Cardinals list two spots outside the top 10, but they're on the rise with two impressive division wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks. Arizona goes into a Week 8 bye on a three-game win streak.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Record Stands Alone at No. 1
8. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)
7. Buffalo Bills (5-2)
6. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
5. Green Bay Packers (5-1)
4. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)
3. Tennessee Titans (5-1)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0)
No one can dispute the team atop the power rankings. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only club without a loss. In a matchup between undefeated squads, they beat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 Sunday. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard game-tying field goal with 19 seconds left in regulation.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw three interceptions, but the Steelers' early 14-0 lead and their solid run defense allowed them to withstand a late push from the Titans who had to battle back from a 27-7 third-quarter deficit.
Roethlisberger threw two first-half touchdown passes to wideout Diontae Johnson. Running back James Conner helped the offense win the time-of-possession battle (36:37), leaving the Titans little time to complete a comeback.
In Week 7, the Steelers showed their ability to beat a playoff-caliber opponent despite a sloppy performance without splashy plays through the air. Rookie sensation Chase Claypool caught one pass for minus-two yards. Pittsburgh's defense and ball control offense secured the victory.
The Steelers can win in multiple ways, even at less than their best, which is the mark of a top-tier contender.