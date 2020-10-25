    Glazer: Raiders to Be Fined More Than Titans, Could Lose NFL Draft Pick

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    A detail view of the 50 yard line Las Vegas Raiders logo during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders could face harsh punishments from the NFL as repeat offenders of COVID-19 protocols, Jay Glazer reported Sunday on Fox Sports:

    Glazer reported the team "will be fined very heavily" while potentially losing a draft pick. He also noted the fine will be greater than the $350,000 handed down to the Tennessee Titans. 

    The Titans were penalized Sunday for violating COVID-19 protocols but the league noted there will be escalating discipline for multiple offenses, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

        

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

