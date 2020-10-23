Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsOctober 23, 2020
The Green Bay Packers started the season with four straight wins, scoring at least 30 points in each of them. Their Aaron Rodgers-led offense has been strong for years, and it appeared 2020 would bring more of the same.
However, last week, the Packers were shut down in a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that's not likely to happen every week, including this upcoming one.
Green Bay is set to potentially bounce back against the Houston Texans in a game that should feature plenty of offense. And because of that, there should be some big fantasy performances.
Here are rankings for Week 7, along with some matchups to keep an eye on this weekend.
Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. GB)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
8. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
Matchup We Love: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford at Atlanta Falcons
There has not been a game this season in which the Falcons have allowed fewer than 300 passing yards. That even includes last week when Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw three first-half interceptions, still finished with three touchdowns and 323 yards through the air.
For numerous reasons, Stafford should continue that trend this week. The Falcons are allowing 335.3 passing yards per game (second-most in the NFL), and their secondary will likely have trouble stopping wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson, as well as some of Detroit's other offensive players.
Also, Atlanta's offense is back to playing well. With Julio Jones returning from injury, the Falcons put up 462 total yards against the Vikings last week. If they play well again against the Lions (which they should), both teams will have to keep passing the ball late. And that bodes well for Stafford's fantasy value.
Stafford has yet to have a huge breakout game this season, as he hasn't thrown for 300 or more yards in any of Detroit's first five games. But this is the perfect opportunity for that to change. Expect Stafford to air it out and rack up the yardage against Atlanta's struggling pass defense.
Projection: 324 yards, three touchdowns
Top 15 Running Backs
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
8. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
9. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
10. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
13. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
Matchup We Love: Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at Houston Texans
Jones is a must-start in fantasy every week. But even he sometimes has a down week (like last week at Tampa Bay when he had 10 carries for 15 yards and only 41 total yards). Don't expect that to happen again in Week 7, though.
The Packers are taking on the Texans, who are allowing an NFL-high 177.5 rushing yards per game during their 1-5 start. And with Green Bay coming off its first loss of the season, it should be motivated to quickly get back on track with a win at Houston.
Both teams' offenses have playmakers, so there could be a lot of standout players with big fantasy days in this matchup. But with Jones' involvement in both the running and passing games, his floor is high. And, of course, he has a high ceiling and is capable of putting up huge numbers at any point.
In Week 2, Jones had 236 total yards and three touchdowns. He hasn't broken 100 yards on the ground or scored multiple touchdowns in a game since. But that should change in this great matchup against the Texans.
Projection: 154 total yards and two touchdowns
Top 25 Wide Receivers
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
7. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
11. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
12. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
14. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (vs. GB)
15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (vs. DAL)
16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
17. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
18. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
19. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
20. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
21. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (vs. BUF)
22. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
23. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
24. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
25. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
Matchup We Love: Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. Dallas Cowboys
McLaurin has a great connection with quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Both played at Ohio State and got drafted by Washington in 2019, and they connected frequently once Haskins got on the field. However, Haskins is no longer on the field for Washington, with Kyle Allen taking over the starting job two weeks ago.
Things didn't go too well for McLaurin in the first game after the switch, as he had three receptions for 26 yards. However, Allen hurt his shoulder and Alex Smith took over, making his first NFL appearance in nearly two years. So Washington's offense never found a rhythm in that matchup against the Rams.
McLaurin had a better showing last week against the Giants, hauling in seven passes for 74 yards and getting targeted 12 times by Allen. Now, he'll look to build off that this week when Washington hosts Dallas, which is allowing 410 total yards per game (27th in the NFL).
Through six weeks, McLaurin has been racking up yards, but he's scored only one touchdown, which came back in Week 2 at Arizona. He should get back into the end zone this week and have a solid game against a beatable Dallas secondary.
Projection: eight receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown
Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at NE)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. KC)
8. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
9. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
10. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
Matchup We Love: Cleveland Browns TE Austin Hooper at Cincinnati Bengals
Over the past three weeks, Hooper has gotten more involved in the Browns' offense. After having only 10 targets in their first three games, he's been targeted 23 times in the past three. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 at Dallas, and he's had his first two games with more than 50 yards the past two weeks.
Now, Cleveland is taking on Cincinnati in Week 7. And when these teams met back in Week 2, it was a game with a ton of offense. The Browns won 35-30 as both offenses had more than 350 total yards.
Although Hooper had a quiet showing in that previous meeting (two receptions for 22 yards), he should have a better performance this time as he continues to be a strong target for quarterback Baker Mayfield in recent weeks. Hooper will get his second touchdown of the season to boost his fantasy stats for the day.
Projection: six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown