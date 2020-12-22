Report: 49ers' Raheem Mostert 'Likely' to Miss Rest of Season with Ankle Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will "likely" miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering a second high-ankle sprain on the same side, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old had suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first half of his team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams, playing just one more snap for the rest of the game before coming out. It added to his injury problems from 2020, which also included an MCL sprain that cost him two games earlier in the season.

He had played the last five games for San Francisco but could end his season with just eight games played.

Health issues ruin what could have been a big year for Mostert, who was entering the season as a starting running back for the first time in his career.

The Purdue product broke out in 2019, rushing for 772 yards and eight touchdowns after starting the season behind Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart. His 5.6 yards per carry led all NFL running backs.

Mostert was especially impressive during the playoffs, totaling 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. This helped him earn a restructured contract in the offseason with increased guaranteed money.

The running back has remained impressive when on the field, totaling 521 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry, adding three total touchdowns.

San Francisco will now turn to Jeff Wilson Jr., Coleman and McKinnon in what has been a revolving door in the backfield.