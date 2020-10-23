Daily Fantasy Football Week 7: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Another week, another opportunity to load up daily fantasy lineups with players facing the New York Jets.

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills get their second look at the Jets defense in Week 7. They produced 404 total yards in a 27-17 Week 1 victory. Allen, Diggs and others could use Sunday's matchup to resurrect their offensive form after scoring under 20 points in back-to-back losses to the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

You could be in a great position if you utilize the quarterback-wide receiver stack from Buffalo and then build around them with one or two other stars or a handful of value plays.

Houston running back David Johnson and Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams are among the players available at low salaries who could thrive around the Buffalo duo.

Top Week 7 DFS Picks

Quarterback

Top Pick: Josh Allen, Buffalo (DraftKings: $7,700: FanDuel: $8,800)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Allen started his season with 312 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and four total touchdowns against the Jets.

New York's defense has not gotten better since that loss Sept. 13, as it allowed more than 300 total yards and 100 rushing yards to each of its six opponents.

Since that game, Allen has not been effective on the ground, with 87 yards in five games. He carried the ball four times or fewer from Weeks 2-5. The low rushing-yard trend could be reversed against the Jets since Allen has 196 yards and three scores on the ground against the Jets in his career.

Allen also has 777 passing yards in four clashes with the Jets, and with his connection to Diggs blossoming by the week, he could torch the opposing secondary again.

If you choose Allen for his matchup and dual-threat ability, it is wise to select Diggs as well because of the 59 targets he received.

Value Play: Kyle Allen, Washington (DK: $5,200; FD: $6,700)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

If you scrape the bargain bin for a quarterback with a low salary, Kyle Allen could be the play.

The Dallas Cowboys made every offense it faced look like one of the best in the NFL, as it let up more than 375 total yards to five opponents and every foe put up more than 300 total yards. With that in mind, Week 7 may be the only time to justify placing Allen in one of your daily fantasy lineups.

Allen looked decent in Week 6 by throwing for 280 yards and two scores in a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants.

The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller could hurt the Cowboys most with short passes to running backs and tight ends, who caught 14 of Allen's 31 completions last time out.

If you so choose, Allen could be paired with J.D. McKissic, Antonio Gibson or Logan Thomas in a lineup stack. But if not, you could surround him with high-salary players with the space saved by selecting him.

Running Back

Top Pick: Aaron Jones, Green Bay (DK: $7,200; FD: $8,500)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The running backs in the Green Bay Packers-Houston Texans game are must-start players for separate reasons.

Aaron Jones gets to face the worst rushing defense in the league. Houston is one of two teams to allow more than 1,000 rushing yards. Dallas is the other.

Jones has found the end zone in each of his five starts this term and has been utilized in both aspects of the Packers offense. In the Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones was more successful in the aerial game with three catches for 26 yards.

He is not expected to be held to 15 rushing yards for the second straight week against a Texans defense that conceded a 200-yard performance to Derrick Henry.

If Jones continues to receive more than 10 carries and around five targets, he could put up monster numbers as your primary running back.

Value Play: David Johnson, Houston (DK: $5,300; FD: $6,300)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

David Johnson deserves the must-start tag for possessing a low salary for a high-usage back.

Johnson could be paired with Jones or another top running back and not max out your salary budget.

The Texans running back has at least 11 carries in all six games and had multiple receptions in his first five appearances for the team.

Even though Green Bay has conceded just 581 rushing yards this season, it let up seven scoring plays on the ground, which could play in Johnson's favor.

If Houston is forced into a high-scoring affair with the Packers, Johnson could be called on more in the passing game. At his salary and usage, it is hard to pass up Johnson in Week 7, even if the Texans fall short of beating the Packers.

Wide Receiver

Top Pick: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo (DK: $7,000; FD: $7,500)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

If you start Allen, Diggs must be the second name added to your lineup.

Diggs is third in the NFL in receptions (42) and receiving yards (555), and he has been targeted at least six times in his first six games as a Bills player.

In the past two weeks, Diggs caught 16 balls on 24 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown. If the ball is thrown to him at the same rate in Week 7, he could be the top overall receiver. Even if he does not find the end zone, Diggs is worth the start because of his high catch rate on the large amount of targets.

Allen and Diggs could be a must-start stack in two of the next three weeks since the Bills host the Seattle Seahawks and their second-worst passing defense in Week 9.

Value Play: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $4,700; FD: $5,900)

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Adding Williams to your lineup follows the same strategy as the Johnson tip.

Williams carries a lower salary than most wide receivers with his usage rate. He had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.

You may have to refresh your memory of those statistics prior to Sunday since the Chargers went into a Week 6 bye as part of their reconfigured schedule.

On Sunday, Williams goes up against a Jacksonville Jaguars passing defense that allowed the fifth-most passing yards and 12 aerial scores.

If Justin Herbert targets Williams on a regular basis, he could turn into one of the best plays for his value across the Week 7 slate.

Tight End

Top Pick: Travis Kelce, Kansas City (DK: $6,300; FD: $7,900)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

We would not blame you if you saved salary to add Travis Kelce as your lineup's tight end.

Kelce is coming off his first two-touchdown performance of 2020 and has found the end zone in four of his six appearances this year.

The 31-year-old typically plays well against AFC West rivals. He has 948 yards and four scores in 11 meetings with the Denver Broncos and has 12 career touchdowns versus divisional foes. In Week 15 of 2019, Kelce hauled in 11 of his 13 targets for 142 yards against the Broncos—his fourth 100-yard game versus Denver.

All of those totals suggest Kelce should be one of the safest plays and a player to build your lineup around Sunday.

Value Play: Austin Hooper, Cleveland (DK: $4,000; FD: $5,400)

Don Wright/Associated Press

Austin Hooper has worked his way into the Cleveland Browns offense over the past few weeks.

He has 10 catches on 16 targets in the past two games and faces a favorable matchup for tight ends against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are one of three teams to allow more than 400 receiving yards to tight ends. They also are one of five franchises that have conceded 50-plus targets to tight ends.

In Week 2's win over the Bengals, Baker Mayfield threw to his tight ends six times, but he also had Nick Chubb at his disposal in that contest.

If Mayfield tries to threaten the Bengals defense across the middle, Hooper could be in for a big day. The same thinking could apply to potential red-zone targets.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.