J.J. Watt Says He Wants to Win a Super Bowl with Texans Amid Trade Speculation

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt reaffirmed his long-term commitment to the Houston Texans.

"My goal since I got here is to bring a championship to the city of Houston," Watt told reporters Wednesday. "That remains my goal. That will always be my goal."

The Texans are 1-5 through their first six games, leading some to wonder whether they'd entertain the notion of trading the five-time Pro Bowler.

Watt is signed through the 2021 season, so Houston isn't in imminent danger of losing him to free agency.

One could make a pragmatic case for shipping him out of town. He has played a full 16-game season once since 2015, and the Texans would benefit from having a pick in either of the first two rounds of the 2021 draft. They sent their first- and second-rounders to the Miami Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills trade.

Watt has almost ascended to untouchable status, though. Dealing one of the greatest players in franchise history might further antagonize a fanbase still smarting from watching DeAndre Hopkins forced out of town.

Having said that, Watt has arguably earned the right to go to the front office and say he'd like to play elsewhere.

The 31-year-old has made five playoff appearances—excluding the 2016 trip since he was out injured—and Houston has failed to get past the divisional round. With a new general manager and head coach coming in, most fans would probably understand why he might want to suit up for a team that is a safer bet to contend in the short term.

With Watt's comments Wednesday, it's hard to see how a trade is discussed in anything more than hypothetical terms.