Mike Vick: Realistically Feel Like I Didn't Do Enough to Make Pro Football HOF

Chris O' Meara/Associated Press

Michael Vick put together an extraordinary career in the NFL, but even he doesn't believe he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Realistically I feel like I ain't do enough," Vick told The Boardroom: Out of Office podcast (55:43). "I feel like I did my part for the history, for the sport and the revolutionizing of the position, and that's enough."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft, Vick was a unique player from the start with his ability to impact a game with his arm and his legs. He totaled 22,464 passing yards and 6,109 rushing yards during his career and was responsible for 169 total touchdowns.

His 1,039 rushing yards in 2006 set the record for most by a quarterback until it was broken by Lamar Jackson last season.

Despite his success on the field, Vick wasn't listed among the 130 nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.