The Spring League 2020: Full Schedule, Odds, Notable Players and TV Coverage

The Spring League is set to host a special six-team, 12-game fall tournament beginning Tuesday afternoon inside a "bubble" at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

After the league was forced to shorten its season earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it reached an agreement with Fox Sports to begin broadcasting games with the option for the network to purchase a minority stake in it, per John Ourand of Sports Business Daily.

The league is aiming to resume its standard spring season in 2021 during the NFL offseason.

Teams and Coaches

Alphas: Steve Fairchild

Aviators: Terry Shea

Blues: Ted Cottrell

Conquerors: Jerry Glanville

Generals: Bart Andrus

Jousters: Chuck Bresnahan

Key Information

Full Schedule

Tournament Dates: Oct. 27—Nov. 24 or Dec. 1

TV Coverage: Fox Sports 1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Odds: TBA

Players To Watch

J.T. Barrett, QB, Alphas

J.T. Barrett was a standout performer across four years at Ohio State. He completed 63.5 percent of his attempts for 9,434 yards with 104 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 50 games. He added 3,263 rushing yards and 43 scores on the ground across four years with the Buckeyes.

His dual-threat playmaking ability hasn't found a permanent home at the pro level, though.

The 25-year-old spent most of his NFL rookie season on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad in 2018. That was followed by short stints with the Seattle Seahawks, the Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barrett may never become a franchise quarterback in the NFL, but his skill set would seemingly make him an ideal No. 2 or 3 signal-caller on a team with a dual-threat starter. He could get that opportunity with a strong showing in the Spring League.

Nick Holley, RB/WR, Conquerors

Nick Holley filled pretty much every role during five years at Kent State. He made 10 tackles on special teams as a freshman in 2013 and then spent parts of the next four seasons playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver with a brief return to special teams in 2016 to return punts.

The 5'10", 195-pound playmaker continued to make a multifaceted impact for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, scoring two touchdowns in five games before the league halted play amid the pandemic.

The 25-year-old has dealt with several injuries, including three torn ACLs, and hasn't received a serious look from the NFL to this point, but he keeps coming back hoping for his big break.

In February, he told David Briggs of the Toledo Blade he doesn't want to live thinking "what if?"

"Man, I'm a competitor," Holley said. "This is something I've dreamed of doing since I was a little kid. ... Would I be able to look back in 20 years and say, 'You know what? I wish I would have went for it.' I don't want to have that feeling."

His ability to make an impact in so many different roles is intriguing. A healthy, productive stint in the Spring League could get him a look from the NFL heading toward 2021.

Channing Stribling, CB, Generals

Stribling was a late bloomer at Michigan. After two years of limited impact, he recorded 46 total tackles, 15 passes defended, six interceptions and a touchdown across his final two seasons with the Wolverines in 2015 and 2016.

The uptick in production wasn't enough to get him drafted in 2017, however, and he's spent the past four years bouncing between the NFL, CFL, AAF and XFL. That included stops with the XFL's Seattle Dragons and CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this year.

Stribling played pretty well for the Dragons with 14 tackles, three passes defended and an interception across five games before play was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's surprising the 25-year-old North Carolina native hasn't received a longer look from an NFL team. He possesses solid size (6'1'', 188 pounds) and playmaking ability. Perhaps a couple highlight-reel plays during the tournament could earn him that chance.